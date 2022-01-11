Real Madrid Toni Kroos spoke of his intention to retire at Real Madrid | Spanish League

German midfielder Toni Kroos reiterated his desire to end his career at Real Madrid and did not rule out renewing his contract with the white club, which ends in 2023.

“The duration of the contract was chosen consciously. When I finish I will be 33 years old and I will have to reflect on what I do next,” he told Sky television.

“I don’t need to get into ambiguous games, I put the cards on the table. It is my eighth season with Madrid and I have an incredible relationship with the club that I would never endanger and I think that is something mutual. I have clearly said that I want to finish here my career and that will happen, “he added.

The question is whether the end of his career will be when his current contract ends or if there will be a renewal, depending, depending on the player, on a number of factors. “I know what I have with the club and the club knows what it has with me. When the time comes, we will talk. The key will be in what the bones say and the desire to play,” he said.

“I feel completely fine, but to renew I have to be at a good level, the body will have to continue responding and the desire has to be there. If that is so, we will talk. If not, I have in any case a contract until 2023,” he said .

Kroos also pointed out that the possible arrival of Kyllian Mbappé and Erling Haaland to Real Madrid is not a topic of conversation in the white team’s squad.

“I have been here for eight years and there has always been talk of players who then never come. Of course they are two players who are talked about because of their contractual situation and because they are the most interesting names on the market,” he stressed.

“I can imagine that Madrid always tries to bring the best players and they are in that category. But I am not the president,” he added.

EFE