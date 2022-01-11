Residences and businesses will be able to generate their own solar energy with fewer restrictions

Solar panels. Opting for the implementation of solar panels in homes or companies will no longer have to go through long procedures, according to companies and representatives of the alternative energy sector.

The Law for the Promotion and Regulation of Distributed Energy Resources from Renewable Sources It came into force this Friday, January 7, giving way to more agile processes and greater amplitude of the coverage of solar panels in the country.

With the new legislation, those who use this electricity supply system will be able to generate their own resource without having to go through long evaluation procedures, but under a prior design by the company that will install the panels to guarantee it.

“Anyone who wants to put a few panels can do so without any formalities,” emphasized Eduardo Kooper, president of the Sunshine solar panel company.

Regarding this possibility, Kooper explained that the companies in the business design the plan depending on the consumption and it is not necessary to request permits if they put less than the amount to which they would be entitled.

Now, it will be the Regulatory Authority of Public Services (Aresep) who mediates directly in the handling, if necessary. In this way, the Costa Rican Electricity Institute (ICE) and other distributors will no longer have interference in the approval of permits.

Under the previous legislation, no more than 15% of its capacity could be used in the same circuit. The circuits pass in front of the houses and reach a substation, but if someone was interested in putting up solar panels and the neighbor already had the equivalent of 15% installed, they had no possibility of putting the plan into operation.

Consumers who are in a circuit that is considered to have already reached its maximum capacity point, will be able to appeal for a study to verify if it is capable of supplying more projects.

“What this law comes to say is that, through an Aresep study, the capacities of each circuit are dictated. There will be some that will hold up to 80% and even more, ”said Kooper.

To carry out a new installation of the photovoltaic project in a circuit, it must not have a negative impact.

“The existing limits of the circuits could be expanded according to the particularities of each one, opening the door to develop projects that were not viable prior to the law,” explained Khristopherson Agüero, sales manager of the GoSolar company.

Another important point is that if the consumer wants to exchange energy with the grid, he will be able to sell his surpluses to the distribution company.

“This law represents the first change in energy matters at the law level in decades and will allow us to modernize our regulatory framework, now focused on the end user,” said Alberto Rodríguez, GoSolar engineering manager.

These companies will have the possibility of offering their customers batteries to store the energy that they can concentrate during the day and use it at night.

For the Chamber of Distributed Generation, the law marks a milestone after more than 10 years “without any reform in the energy sector.” For them, this guideline responds to global processes of decarbonization, decentralization and digitization of the electricity sector.

“The most relevant thing is that this law recognizes all Costa Ricans their unrestricted right to generate their own energy, a pillar on which energy democratization rests,” concluded William Villalobos, executive director of the Distributed Generation Chamber.

The application of this new law went through the pilot plan implemented in 2013 by the Costa Rican Electricity Institute (ICE) allowing distributed generation for self-consumption, and then through executive decree 93,220 of the Ministry of Environment and Energy, in force since March 2016.