River Plate fulfills the whim of Marcelo Gallardo from the MLS

River Plate had a hectic day when they presented reinforcements for the following season in Argentina and had their long-awaited bombings from the MLS.

January 10, 2022 15:35 hs

River Plate turned its attention to the services of the players in MLS to reinforce the squad coached by Marcelo Gallardo and surprised him by making the arrival of two of them official at various points on the playing field.

The millionaire set surprised the fans with the announcement of the renovations in the staff that runs the Doll waiting to maintain the starting structure for the next campaign.

“Paulo Díaz, Santiago Simón, and Felipe Peña signed new contracts until December 2024, while Jonatan Maidana did so until December 2022. In the case of player David Martínez, a loan was signed with an option to purchase during 2022,” they wrote from the official website of the club.

On the other hand, they announced in various tweets the arrival of the stars from the MLS and from Russia to reinforce various points on the playing field in what ended up framing one of the best transfer markets for clubs.

On the one hand, Tomás Pochettino came on loan for a year from Austin FC to be part of the midfield after a season in MLS. Then, Leandro González Pirez will wear the Argentine shirt again after his time at Inter Miami. Finally, Emanuel Mammana closed his arrival at River after recovering from his injury at Zenit.

River Plate has reinforcements from the United States and it is expected that they will rise to the occasion before the next participation in the Copa Libertadores and in the local tournament.