Ronaldo admires him and would rescue him to sign him as a reinforcement of Valladolid

Ronaldo Nazario would sign him to rescue him

January 10, 2022 20:00

One of the partiers of the national team earned the respect and admiration of one of the most lethal strikers in the world. Ronaldo Nazario had the money to invest and continue in the football business, this time with the Valladolid.

It is that in the Spanish box, the departure of the young man is considered Gonzalo silver, footballer who may leave the institution due to a legal problem, which involved a car from his car. This is how Ronaldo would look for a new 10 and could rescue a Mexican.

Is that the ‘Fat’ could save Giovani dos Santos, footballer who still has a market and could make it to the second division of Spanish football. Dos Santos, at the time, already rang to reach a Spanish club. Ronaldo at the time, in the United States, visited dos Santos and left a postcard of the friendship that the players have.

More news from Giovani dos Santos:

To play for Barcelona and win 6 million dollars, the new job of Giovani Dos Santos

How much could Ronaldo pay Giovani dos Santos?

According to the AS newspaper report, Ronaldo could pay him up to 900 thousand euros in salary, all due to the salary limit that exists in that division, to pay the players.