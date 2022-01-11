Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro, together and loving in the snow

Since the beginning of the year, Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro they have not stopped still. From one place to another, they spent Christmas together in Puerto Rico, where they starred in a controversial concert with controversy and perreo included, to later let us know through networks that the celebration of the Three Kings was enjoyed in Catalonia. The interpreter of ‘La fama’ shared a photo on her personal Instagram – she tells that it came to light a few weeks ago – where she told us that she had eaten roscón at home and that her sister Pili, who also works hand in hand with her where She wants me to go, she had given her a Vivienne Westwood miniskirt that we will soon see in her networks.

It was also here, in Spain, where the couple went skiing to the famous ski resort for the weekend. Baqueira Beret, located in the Catalan Pyrenees, the most expensive snow-covered enclave on the peninsula where this sport is practiced, the ideal place to disconnect from your busy schedules. Alejandro gave us this fun moment that they starred in before eating.

Snowboarding and contact with fans

The artists rented some boards and practiced ‘snowboarding’ while their presence left those around them gawky, given that both are two of the most representative musical figures of today’s urban sound. And of course, the tandem did not exactly go unnoticed. Some other fan shared in networks his meeting with Rosalía, who very kindly agreed to pose and chat with whoever asked for a photo.

“POV: You’re skiing and suddenly you find Rosalía.”

In social networks, where together they amass more than 30 million followers —only on Instagram—, many comments focused on the same topic: the musical. There were not a few who asked them that due to the celebration of Kings they were the ones who could give to the ‘fandom’ of both a set theme. Possibility that does not sound far-fetched considering that everything they interpret as ‘peta’ ipso facto. We will be attentive to know what is the next move of ‘Rauwsalía’.

