ROUND ROBIN – Lagares decides with a home run the triumph of the Eagles

Juan Lagares was timely again and hit a huge home run in the eighth inning to lead the Águilas Cibaeñas to a 4-3 victory over the Gigantes del Cibao, in the All Against All game held on Sunday at the Cibao Stadium.

Lagares rode a Huáscar Brazobán fastball at “La Patana” and deposited it in the bleacher on the left, loaded towards center field and then turned the table with the difference race.

The Giants wanted to rebel in the ninth inning when they loaded the bases with one out and hitting Marcell Ozuna, who hit a ground ball for the second for a game-ending double play.

Neftalí Féliz, who entered in the ninth inning to save the game, allowed a hit by Jordany Valdespin, Féliz himself made an error on Isaac Rodríguez’s touch, another touch from Hanser Alberto moved the runners to second and third and Félix Fermín played it by ordering Intentional walked to Henry Urrutia to load the bases. It was when Féliz was placed above in the count and dominated Ozuna to end the game.

The Eagles added their second successive victory at the Cibao Stadium, moving within a game of second place with a 5-7 record.

The starters of both ninths left without a decision, leaving the same to the relievers. Michael Tonkin won the victory, Huáscar Brazobán took the loss and Féliz scored his fourth save.

Marcos Diplán opened for the harriers, shooting 4.1 innings, faced 20 batters, allowed 7 hits, 3 runs, did not give away walks and fanned 4 opponents.

Then Darío Álvarez (5), Luis Felipe Castillo (6), Jake Sánchez (7), Michael Tonkin (7) and Neftalí Feliz (9) climbed the mound.

Veteran Raúl Valdés started pitching for the francomacorisanos, walking 6.0 full innings, faced 24 batters, got 7 hits, 3 runs, only 2 earned, gave a transfer and fanned 4 rivals.

After Valdés’ work, manager Pipe Urueta used Andrew Case (7), Reymin Guduán (7) and Huáscar Brazobán (8).

The visitors manufactured two touchdowns in the opening inning when Isaac Rodríguez, Hanser Alberto and Henry Urrutia hit back-to-back hits to load the bases, Marcell Ozuna drove Rodriguez into the first with a sacrifice fly, Alberto ran to third from where he scored with a fly ball. of sacrifice of Juan Francisco to the central meadow.

The homeowners discounted one in the second for Orlando Calixte’s hit, advanced to second on Wild Pitch, grounded to third and scored a sacrifice to Melky Cabrera’s left field.

In the third, the yellows did two more to eat from the game, Julio Rodríguez negotiated a ticket, Víctor Robles moved him to second with a sacrifice, a wild pitch took him to third and stepped on the plate with a hit by Eric Filia, Ramón Torres continued the party with unstoppable and Filia scored by hit through the middle of Juan Lagares and shot error by Richard Ureña.

The score was equalized at 3 in the fifth inning, when the Giants manufactured another for singles by Melky Mesa, Alberto and Henry Urrutia.

In the eighth, the Eagles made the difference with a single swing from Lagares against Brazobán.

Eric Filia sounded three rockets for the harriers, Juan Lagares, home run and single, Orlando Calixte, Ramón Torres, Jimmy Paredes and Luis Valenzuela, placed one on no man’s land.

Henry Urrutia was the best of the visitors with three cannon shots, Isaac Rodríguez and Hanser Alberto, dispatched two, Carlos Paulino, Melky Mesa and Moisés Sierra, achieved one.

The Eagles will play at home again this Tuesday, when they host the Eastern Stars, a match that will begin at 7:30 at night.