Santurce sounds the alarms and desperately seeks to get out of the offensive pothole against the Criollos

The Carolina Giants gave signs of life on Sunday with a win over the hosts Indians of Mayagüez, while the bats of the Santurce Crabbers appear to be in a dangerous lethargy in their series against the champions Creoles of Caguas.

After the first three challenges of both semifinal series, both the Indians and the Criollos are halfway to advance to the classic finale of Puerto Rican winter baseball. After a day off, both teams – considered favorites to return to the final series – are leading 2-1 in their respective series.

On Tuesday night, the Indians, coming off their first setback in semifinal series B, travel to Carolina to face the Giants.

Meanwhile, the Crabbers desperately seek a reaction from their bats when they host the Criollos at the Hiram Bithorn Stadium.

Both games are scheduled for 7:10 pm

Santurce has barely produced a run in the past 35 innings against Caguas. His only touchdown came Saturday in the bottom of the seventeenth inning as a result of a bases-loaded pitch to Jan Hernandez to win 1-0.

Incidentally, this Saturday win set a record for being the longest shutout (six hours and eleven minutes) in the history of winter baseball.

On Friday, the Cangrejeros lost 9-0 and on Sunday they were silenced with a score of 1-0.

“Look, yesterday (Sunday) we hit the ball well, but it didn’t hit at the right time. It is a bit disappointing in that sense, but the boys have not lost their spirit and are ready to fight tomorrow (Tuesday) ”, said the general manager Rubén Escalera to The new day.

According to statistics provided by the LBPRC, the Cangrejeros just averaged in the series for a meager .169 with 20 hits in 118 at-bats. They have just hit two extra-base hits.

Jan Hernández brought to the plate on Saturday the only race that the Santurce Cangrejeros have scored so far in the series. (Supplied)

Escalera also highlighted the performance of the Caguas pitchers in the three games they have played. The collective effectiveness of the Creole arms is 0.26.

“You have to give credit to the pitchers of the Criollos. They have shot very well as well as those of my team ”, he pointed out.

Santurce pitchers collectively average 2.73. With the exception of the first game in which they gave up nine runs, in the following they registered good performances.

“There are moments when the offense goes down and the players get frustrated. Here in this type of series the most important thing is consistency. In terms of pitching, I think we got where we needed to go. And in batting yesterday (Sunday) we had more than 15 ‘hard contact’. He hit the ball well, but did not fall. They went to the hands. You have to keep hitting the ball well because it has to sting, “said Escalera.

“We know that we can react. We are positive. Today (yesterday) is a day of rest. We have worked hard. We are going to the Bithorn tomorrow (Tuesday) in the best of spirits, ”added the former professional outfielder.

On the other hand, the manager of the Criollos, Jesús “Motorita” Feliciano, was pleased with the behavior of his team at this stage of the season.

“I am very happy with the way the team has played in recent weeks. In this professional baseball – not only in the winter, but also in the Major Leagues – the teams that end up playing good baseball in the regular series are the ones that have the best chance of achieving the goal, which is to become champion, ”said Feliciano.

“The work we did these months is being seen at the moment. That has been the key ”, said the executive of the Criollos.

Feliciano assured that his team is going through the best moment of the season and the results in these first three games of the playoffs have shown it.

“The pitchers have done a phenomenal job and I know that offensively we are better than we have been in these last games. We have played an impeccable defense ”.

On the other hand, the leader of the Criollos, Ramón Vázquez indicated that “so far the series has not disappointed me.”

“I thought it was going to be a close series. I loved how we played defensively. I always thought that pitching was going to be a strong weapon for us. Every starter of us that we have right now has done the job spectacularly and so has the bullpen. In fact, from both sides ”.

“What makes me happier is that we have played tremendous defense. If you pitch and play good defense, it’s difficult to lose games. “

“Close games. Playoff games are generally like this. I love games close to a few runs, ”admitted Vázquez, who appointed Oscar de Las Cruz for tonight’s game.