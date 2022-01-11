Sarah Luebbert confesses what she had to do to stay in America

The Club América team had a New Year’s gift for the fans of the women’s team, who asked for the permanence of Sarah Luebbert in the team, after a good tournament with the Eagles. Until that moment it was only known that the soccer player would not return to the Chicago Red Stars of the NWLS where he played, but extended his loan in Coapa.

However, the forward had an interview where she spoke precisely about what happened between the two clubs so that the negotiation was in the benefit of Luebbert, for which she declared that her team decided to put the decision in her hands and that was how she chose to stay in the nest for him Closing 2022, in which it has already adapted very well.

“Chicago Red Stars has supported me at all times in this stage, they gave me the opportunity to make the decision, and I think the best thing was to extend my contract here,” he said.

One of the main reasons why Sarah decided to stay on the staff of Craig Harrington It was mainly due to the situation in the National Women’s Soccer League, one of the most competitive leagues in the world, for which she saw that potential can also be found in the Liga MX Women and stand out.

Sarah Luebbert’s dream

It is worth mentioning that his dream is to get a space in the United States selection, so he sees in Coapa a springboard to be able to achieve it, since in his old team he was not a starter and now he is receiving the opportunities to be able to establish himself and get in one way or another the possibility of being in that position.