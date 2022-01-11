Stephen Curry answers who would win a Kevin Durant vs. Warriors final Michael Jordan Bulls

Two of the best teams in NBA history met in a hypothetical final and Stephen Curry chose the winner: Kevin Durant’s Golden State Warriors vs. Chicago Bulls by Michael Jordan.

The star of Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry, seized for a few minutes the social networks of the GQ Sports portal (Deportes) to answer the questions of the fans of the NBA and, as expected, Michael Jordan and the famous Chicago bulls of the 90’s were present.

The 1996 Bulls were considered one of the best teams in NBA history, finishing first in the Eastern Conference with 72 wins and 10 losses in the regular season. Led by Jordan, they beat the Miami Heat (3-0), New York Knicks (4-1) and Orlando Magic (4-0) in the Playoffs to reach the NBA Finals.

Michael Jordan he averaged 27.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game for the Chicago Bulls to beat Seattle SuperSonics 4-2. Years passed and another team arrived that went down in history: Kevin Durant’s Golden State Warriors. Who would win a hypothetical duel?

The two versions of the Warriors with Durant were super teams, but the one of the NBA Finals 2018 swept the Cleveland Cavaliers of Lebron James and company by beating them 4-0. KD averaged 28.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game to be the MVP of that final. Now this is what we come to: the hypothetical duel between two of the best teams in history.

Stephen Curry answers who would win between KD’s Warriors and Jordan’s Bulls

An Instagram user asked Stephen Curry: “If they were all healthy, Do you think the Warriors with Kevin Durant could have beaten the 1996 Bulls in a 7-game Finals? “ Boom! Social networks exploded because ‘The chef’ he did not hesitate to answer.

“Absolutely. Obviously we’ll never know, but if you put us on paper with them, I like our chances. I would say Dubs in six “, stated Stephen Curry to answer that Kevin Durant’s Golden State Warriors would beat Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls (1996) 4-2.