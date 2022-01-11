Strengthen your memory and concentration with these natural supplements

The memory loss It is usually a common consequence as we get older, so it is normal for us to worry. Especially if it is due to a degenerative disease such as Alzheimer’s.

For this reason, from a young age it is interesting work memory and take care of her through a healthy lifestyle, activity and games that keep her active and also taking vitamins and supplements.

In this article we present some of the natural supplements that you can take to strengthen your memory.

In the market we can find many products that are sold as brain and memory stimulators, but their composition is not always clear or their effectiveness is really demonstrated. However, there are some natural products which provide benefits for the brain.

Ginkgo biloba

Among these products stands out the ginkgo biloba. It is a tree from whose leaves an extract is obtained with which different supplements are prepared. Ginkgo is rich in flavonoids, which have powerful antioxidant qualities, and terpenoids, which help improve circulation dilating blood vessels and reducing the viscosity of platelets, explain in the Mayo Clinic. Many of the supplements made with this extract are focused on dementia treatment and even for the treatment of Alzheimer’s.

However, there is no scientific study that has shown that ginkgo helps prevent dementia, although it can. improve or stabilize symptoms so they don’t get worse. Other studies show its benefits on mood, alertness and health. mental capacity in healthy people

Omega-3 fatty acid

Supplements made with fish oil rich in omega-3 fatty acid are also interesting for prevent Alzheimer’s. Various studies suggest that a higher intake of omega-3 fatty acids from foods such as cold-water fish, vegetable oils and from walnuts and English walnuts is strongly related to a lower risk of suffering from this degenerative disease.

Huperzine A

This dietary supplement derived from a Chinese moss is being used as potential treatment for Alzheimer’s disease. Huperzine A acts as a cholinesterase inhibitor, a type of drug that improves neurotransmitter levels in the brain.

Acetyl-L-carnitine.

Some studies suggest that this amino acid may help improve memory problems as it improves cognitive functions, memory and concentration.

Ginseng

The ginseng Asian can help with fatigue and improve brain functions as the memory, behavior and mood. According to some studies, the components of ginseng, such as ginsenosides and compound K, could protect the brain against damage caused by free radicals

This information does not replace in any case the diagnosis or prescription by a doctor. It is important to go to a specialist when symptoms occur in case of illness and never self-medicate.





