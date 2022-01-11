Summary of the match Pumas vs Toluca (5-0). GOALS

Editorial Mediotiempo

On football Monday, the Pumas started with the right foot their step in the Clausura 2022 and they did it with a resounding 5-0 win against the Red Devils of Toluca, which included a scissor goal and even a goal from a debutant.

It was a night of claw and forcefulness where the Brazilian José Rogerio stood out with a double and, one of them scissors, and a game in which Diogo de Oliveira met again with the goal.

However, among the circumstances surrounding this match was the fact that the Red Devils appeared at this match after having reported, at least, six players with covid that could not be taken into account 100 percent.

With this scenario, Pumas took the opportunity to show that he is still fine for the game and generated countless scoring options. In fact, it was thanks to goalkeeper Gutiérrez that the Scarlets did not take one of the worst goals in their history.

The goal party Rogerio started it in the first half after taking advantage of a pass from Alan Mozo who managed to finish off before the goalkeeper left for 1-0. Then in the second half Diogo’s goal arrived at the service of Marco García, who continues to scream for a place in the starting 11.

But, the one who took the night was the third. It was a work of art by Rogerio himself, who took advantage of a high ball to turn it on as a Chilean and manage to accommodate the ball near the post for 3-0. Golazo that was worth the ticket of the little more than 8 thousand assistants.

The cherry on the cake It was put by the young Jorge Ruvalcaba with his debut and a goal at 68 minutes. All this before some Devils that no longer even had the strength to run and squeeze the spaces.

Now with the control of the game and the changes of Andrés Lillini reached the 5-0 by Higor Meritao which thus closed a perfect night for the team of DT aegentino, which by the way is the first time they have scored such a cluster of goals.