Summer 2022: 6 guidelines to maintain physical health after end of the year celebrations | nnda | nnni | ANSWERS

January came for many with a ‘charge of conscience’ for everything eaten during Christmas and New Years and there are those who feel that they need to return to the weight they had before December or maintain the correct physical and mental health during the summer .

Returning to a healthy lifestyle can be difficult for those who do not watch their diet and put off their exercise routines for the end of the year celebrations.

“It is likely that during Christmas and New Years we have overindulged in the spectacular dinners we are used to and abandoned our workouts. To regain our weight and, above all, our healthy lifestyle, it is important to return to the exercise routine. This will not only allow us to reduce those extra kilos that we have gained from the holidays, but also to be healthy and feel good about ourselves, since sport and activity influence our physical and mental health “, said Israel Tejeda, Technical Leader Smart Fit Peru.

If you want to start a healthy routine in summer, it is good that you know that in just one hour of exercise you can lose up to 150 calories. Next, the specialist offers 6 tips to integrate into your training routine:

Do not punish yourself or stay complaining about the excesses of the parties and the time you stopped training, the important thing now is to resume the routine, return to your healthy habits and enjoy the process. After a few days of excess with food and drink, lack of activity and adequate sleep, the most prudent thing is that you return little by little to your exercise routine, adjusting the volume and intensity of the exercises typical of your regular training . Keep in mind that rushing only makes you more prone to injury. Return to your normal diet. Remember that excessively restrictive diets are not sustainable, the best diet is the one that helps you create a caloric deficit and you can maintain it over time. Have a training partner who will motivate you and commit to attending your exercise session. Seek professional help from a trainer, who will guide you to safely and efficiently return to your routine. Remember that the key to reaching your goals is consistency, physical activity, eating appropriately for your needs, and getting enough sleep, all of this done consistently will help you regain your pre-party physical shape.