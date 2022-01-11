The 4 cryptos that could explode this year and come out less than US $ 1

The world of cryptocurrencies It has a great variety of digital assets that are worth observing, if you are looking to achieve an interesting profit through an investment, with some of them standing out thanks to the fact that they have a very low value (less than u $ s 1) that allows you to invest in large amounts .

And these are the cryptocurrencies, called in “altcoins“because they are alternative assets to the main ones (Bitcoin Y Ethereum), than for the specialist investor Timothy ruth more are worth watching during this year .

But it is not an issue focused solely on the price of assets, since in an interview for Business Insider explained: “If a crypto shows that increased 100 times its value hate 3000% profit then the safest thing is that the possibility of entering it is very low. I am interested in new projects, which have not yet exploded but have high potential“.

There are endless options when it comes to investing in cryptocurrencies.

With this in mind, Ruth shared the list of 4 altcoins that for him will explode during 2022.

POWERLEDGER (POWR)

The first recommended crypto is Powerledger (POWR), an asset focused on solving energy problems around the world through the creation and distribution of software that allows the establishment of decentralized energy generation markets.

This quest to solve problems that today are central to the world agenda is what most attracts Ruth to the project, so she does not hesitate to invest when it is listed on u $ s 0.5. “The value of this crypto, which has already increased 93% since December of last year, can be multiplied up to 10 times in the near future“, he assured.

PARSIQ (PRQ)

Another project that Ruth is interested in is PARSIQ (PRQ), a company that helps companies with their products outside the blockchain to develop their digital resources on web 3.0.

Currently worth u $ s 0.4 -with a market capitalization of u $ s 63 million– but according to Ruth’s estimates its value can be multiplied between 5 and 10 times if different company objectives are met .

RESOLVE CARE (SOLVE)

Resolve care (SOLVE) is the third cryptocurrency recommended by Ruth, with the project drawing your attention by seeking decentralize health care networks by working with hospitals and even health insurance companies.

Currently quoting u $ s 0.1 according CoinMarketCap.com, the specialist affirms that its potential is up to 10 times more, based primarily on the objective of increasing the market capitalization (which is currently US $ 53 million) above US $ 300 million.

QUANTSTAMP (QSP)

Finally is Quantstamp (QSP), a cryptocurrency that focuses on the development of security mechanisms when operating with crypto assets by identifying vulnerabilities in the system such as errors in the generation of smart contracts .

According to Ruth, this cryptocurrency (which is currently trading at $ 0.03) has a potential of up to 15 times its current value, being in turn one of the riskiest investments due to its low market capitalization (which is currently at US $ 33 million) and its short time of existence.