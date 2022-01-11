The best Spanish specialists in maxillofacial surgery, according to Forbes magazine

Forbes magazine has published, as of January 5 this year, its list of the 100 best doctors in Spain, according to their specialty.

Within the Maxillofacial Surgery section, the highlights have been the Dr. Juan Rey Bielfrom the Rey Juan Carlos University Hospital, the Infanta Elena University Hospital and the Villalba General University Hospital; Dr. José Ignacio Salmerón Escobar, of the General University Hospital Gregorio Marañón and the Dra. Lorena Flor Pingarrón Martín, specialist at the Rey Juan Carlos University Hospital.

According to Forbes, Dr. Juan Rey Biel has a degree in Medicine and Surgery from the Complutense University of Madrid, having specialized in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at the Hospital Universitario 12 de Octubre and a fellow of the European Board of Oro-Maxillo-Facial Surgery in Bruges (Belgium). It also belongs to societies such as the SECOM CyC (Spanish Society of Oral and Maxillofacial and Head and Neck Surgery) and the EACMFS (European Association for Cranio Maxillo Facial Surgery).

Dr. José Ignacio Salmerón Escobar has a degree in Medicine and Surgery from the University of Granada, and a Doctor of Medicine and Surgery from the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM). Author of numerous scientific articles, he currently teaches as associate professor in the Department of Surgery of the UCM School of Medicine. What’s more. chairs the Madrid Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (SMMAX)

Dr. Lorena Flor Pingarrón Martín has a degree in Medicine from the Miguel Hernández University of Elche, and combines her leadership of the Oral and Maxillofacial Department of the Rey Juan Carlos de Móstoles Hospital in Madrid with teaching, since she is an associate professor of the Stomatology Department from the Faculty of Health Sciences of the Rey Juan Carlos University. She is also a clinical teaching collaborator at the Faculty of Medicine and Dentistry, has published nationally and internationally and has made presentations in countries such as Canada, China or Belgium.