the cardio routine that is also fun and effective for losing weight

If there is a fitness routine popular is the step. And it is that in addition to being fun, this exercise can be done anywhere and, the best thing, is really cash for weight loss.

It is a type of training that combines cardiovascular exercise with the toning, so in addition to Burn calories and do health, it also allows shape thighs, hips, buttocks and calves.

To practice step you will need a platform, which you can find in any sports store. There are steps of different sizes, between 10 and 20 centimeters. If you are a beginner, it is best to start with a lower step.

If you do not have the step itself, you can also do the exercises in the steps of any ladder, but it is more practical to have the platform to be able to move more freely.

Cardiovascular exercise and toning

In the step you will go up, turn and go down repeating different patterns that allow you to increase your heart rate and you breathing, Y strengthen your muscles.

The movements of the step routines They range from simple to advanced. The most basic is to go up and down as in a conventional ladder. As you become more experienced, you will be able to do more complex movements over and around the step.

Do step In a gym it is ideal because the monitor guides you in the different movements, in addition to providing motivation for you to finish the routine. But the good thing about the step is that you can do it too practice at home. In either case, you should start with a warm-up and a final stretch. You can also add small weights to reinforce the work on your arms.

What do you work with the step

Remember that arms They also have an important role because the more you move and lift them, the harder the work is done and, therefore, the more effective.

With the step routines you will be working the muscles of the core, allowing you to have a more balanced center and improve posture. In addition, you will be burning fat and you will get ABS stronger.

As we have seen, with the step you can also work your arms, in addition to getting your legs and strengthen the buttocks. With these exercises they also help you improve flexibility already work the force, especially in calves, legs and buttocks.

It adapts to your level

It is also an exercise that can be adapt to your level and physical condition. You can start with a low step and increase your height and add weights for more intense work.

Doing step is especially indicated for people with high blood pressure or cholesterol or diabetes. Also for those who want to lose weight. Must avoid the step if we have problems or pain in the hip, foot, ankle and knee.





