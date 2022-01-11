The co-founder of WhatsApp will be the new CEO of Signal

File photo. | Credit: Patrick T. Fallon / Bloomberg

Despite not being as well known as WhatsApp, Signal has been earning its position as one of the most private and “secure” messaging services that exist to date, since only with a team of 30 people, the application has worked for gain a user base that is constantly growing, and it is in this period that its founder, Moxie Marlinspike, has decided to step back to find whoever is his next replacement.

As Marlinspike himself explained through a statement, after ten years of working on the application, he has made the decision to resign from his position and announce that it will be Brian Acton, co-founder of WhatsApp, who will take the reins temporarily, serving as director ‘interim’ executive while an official replacement is found.

In the message, the outgoing CEO of Signal reflects and shares that during the first six years of the project he had to act on his own, write all the Android and server code, as well as being the only person “on call for the service ”which meant carrying his computer around“ occasionally, I would find myself sitting alone on the sidewalk in the rain late at night trying to diagnose a degradation of service ”.

The landscape of Signal has changed significantly over time, as Signal now has a team of 30 people including engineers and designers, according to the specialized media techcrunch, the messaging service has an average of 40 million monthly users.

With the announcement, Marlinspike explained that “I will continue to remain on the Signal board, committed to helping to manifest Signal’s mission from that role, and I will transition as CEO over the next month to focus on finding candidates. Please get in touch if that could be you! “

To help these transition tasks, it will be Brian Acton, co-founder of WhatsApp and a member of the Signal Board of Directors who will serve as CEO of the company although not permanently, since Acton himself volunteered for the temporary position while another candidate is found.

Who will take the leadership of the Signal Foundation will be one of the creators of WhatsApp and who has been one of the most voracious critics of the evolution of Meta’s instant messaging service, since since he left the company in 2018, Acton has encouraged through from their social networks to delete Facebook.

Acton has also been controversial with his statements, because in 2018 he stated in an interview for Forbes magazine that he regretted having sold WhatsApp to Facebook, a sale that was closed in the amount of 19,000 million dollars, “I sold the privacy of my users (…) I made a choice and I compromised. I live with it every day, ”he said at the time.

It should be noted that Signal gained popularity when at the beginning of 2021 it announced changes in privacy policies, which caused the discontent of millions of people who migrated temporarily or permanently to other services such as Telegram and Signal, and, despite the fact that WhatsApp tried to clarify those new measures, arguing that they would not affect end-to-end encryption on messages, the controversy continued for several months.

Although WhatsApp continues to be the leader in messaging, Signal has established itself as a serious alternative for those users concerned about the security and privacy of their conversations.

