the granddaughter of “El Chapo” and stepdaughter of Julio César Chávez Jr causes a sensation in social networks – Prensa Libre

The young woman born in September 2005 is the daughter of Edgar Guzmán López, son of the former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel and Frida Muñoz Román, current wife of the son of the Mexican boxing legend.

Frida Sofía Guzmán Muñoz is the granddaughter of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán and stepdaughter of Julio César Chávez Jr. The 16-year-old, born in Culiacán, is currently trying to make her way in the world of music in Mexico.

Frida Muñoz married Julio César Chávez Jr after the brutal murder of Edgar Muñoz in May 2008 after being intercepted by a group of hitmen who shot the son of “El Chapo” multiple times.

The 16-year-old has become a trend on social networks after several users recalled a video from September 2020, where Joaquín Guzmán’s granddaughter is interviewed after interpreting the national anthem of Mexico during a boxing event in Durango.

Also read: Emma Coronel: the photographs of the wife of “El Chapo” Guzmán before living the fortune of the drug trafficker

Due to her great voice and talent, Frida Sofía Guzmán came to participate in the reality show “I have talent, a lot of talent”, broadcast on the Estrella TV network.

In this contest, the granddaughter of “El Chapo”, managed to be among the three finalists of the contest and made her final presentation at the end of November 2021.

Through her social networks, where she has thousands of followers, Frida Sofía Guzmán shares her talent by performing some songs of regional Mexican music.

In several of these videos, he can be seen singing with celebrities, such as Julio César Chávez, father of his stepfather.

Music is not the only passion of the 16-year-old. Frida Sofía also has a great love for boxing, because since she was little she was sheltered by Julio César Chávez Jr, son of the greatest legend of Mexican boxing.

Also: The heirs of the drug trafficking empire: These are the sons of “El Mayo”, “El Chapo” and “El Mencho”

In addition, Frida Sofía Guzmán has also been related to the world of modeling, since from her Instagram account she has published various photographs for some fashion campaigns of different brands.

Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán’s granddaughter uses her social networks to share her musical talent and perform covers of her favorite artists.

Among the versions he has published, songs by Vicente Fernández, Juan Gabriel and Ángela Aguilar stand out.

Read more: El Chapo Guzmán: the day that Lucero Sánchez, the “Chapodiputada”, fled with the capo through a tunnel and later testified against him

Edgar Guzmán López, son of “El Chapo” and father of Frida Sofía, was murdered on May 8, 2008 when his daughter was only a couple of years old.

The son of the former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel was killed by a group of 15 Beltrán Leyva hitmen after receiving at least 500 shots while he was in a shopping center in Culiacán, Sinaloa.

One of the hit men arrested for the murder of Guzmán López confessed that this was due to a mistake.

“It was a mistake. But we knew that it was going to be paid because, although they are mistakes, sometimes they are not one’s fault, they are also paid, and in this case, only death covers one of those mistakes, “said the gunman.