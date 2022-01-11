The Iberá Wetlands, among the destinations recommended by The New York Times for 2022

NEW YORK.- On the annual list of The New York Times on the 52 suggested destinations for tourism, the Iberá Wetlands appear, and in a special place: it is in the top ten. This time, the ranking has something innovative: “This year we analyze the places where visitors can be part of the solution to problems such as over-tourism and climate change”.

A year ago, traveling all over the world but paralyzed, the post went to readers to ask about the places that had sustained them in the darkest days of the confinement. That list included places as varied as fantastic colored rock formations in India and a humble brick church in South London.

This year, Times Travel’s gaze took a turn and titled its list “52 places for a changed world.” “There is a profound shift in the global understanding of climate change and the speed and extent to which we are already seeing its effects”Explains the newspaper.

The newspaper leads to the reflection of how “fragile our world really is” and calls into question the way in which we do tourism. And it throws an interesting piece of information: the travel industry is responsible for between 8 and 11 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council.

Keneke knows the canals of the estuaries well. XAVIER MARTIN

This proposal reformulates this year’s selection, and that is why the Iberá Wetlands They take on unprecedented relevance in the ranking of the prestigious New York newspaper, in which it appears sixth.

“Twenty years ago, this reserve in the northern region of Corrientes in Argentina was not so much a park as small patches of desert surrounded by cattle ranches.” The publication tells how in that time, the area completely changed thanks to the Rewilding Argentina foundation, created by North Face co-founder Douglas Tompkins.

.

“Today, Iberá Park is one of the largest in Argentina, there are about 2 million acres of protected grasslands, lagoons, islands and wetlands, and a sanctuary for large populations of animals.. The foundation has saved dozens of species here from extinction, notably jaguars, giant anteaters and giant river otters, and has become a haven for swamp deer, maned wolves, rheas, grassland birds and the appropriately called, and endangered, strange-tailed tyrants, ”writes Danielle Pergament for the publication.

Before the Corrientes park, there are five other selected sites:

Panoramic view of Chiogga, Venice

Built on a group of islands in the Venetian lagoon, with centuries-old buildings rising from the canals in all their decaying splendor, Chioggia is called “piccola Venezia”.

Today, Chioggia is popular with Italian and German visitors, drawn both by the architectural beauties of the historic center and by the family-friendly beaches of its mainland suburb, Sottomarina. The city, which has preserved a rugged maritime environment, can serve as an ideal base for cycling tours.

Chimanimani National Park, Mozambique ANAC Mozambique

The Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, He called on the international community to help the African country in its confrontation with the triple threat of climate change, Covid and conflict. It is not the first time that Mozambique has faced such a crisis: its civil war of more than 15 years resulted in the loss of a million lives and also a great loss to its wildlife.

But the country showed its resilience. In May a spectacular national park was inaugurated: Chimanimani, on the border with Zimbabwe. The park has priceless ancient cave paintings; isolated sacred mountains, including the country’s highest peak, Mount Binga; and natural habitats for plants, birds and wildlife, such as the southern hornbill, the miniature screeching frog and the Agama kirkii lizard.

Queens in New York City. Gary Hershorn – Corbis News

“There is probably no other place in the world where I can try home cooking from over 150 different countries within such a compact space”Says restaurant critic Robert Sietsma, who covers the district’s restaurants for Eater.com.

“The Queens restaurant industry was hit by Covid-19, but now it’s on the mend because we are a district of family-centered communities where restaurants take care of themselves, ”says Jonathan Forgash, chef and resident of the district who founded Queens Together, an organization without profit, in March 2020.

Snow covered fields and rooftops in Allenheads on the Pennines north of Weardale in Northumberland. Picture date: Wednesday, January 5, 2022. More snow is forecast to fall on Thursday. Owen Humphreys – PA Images – PA Images

Britain’s diverse coastline, from the Cliffs of Dover to the Promenades of Brighton, will soon have one unifying element: the England’s coastal road of just over 4,500 kilometers. The trail segments that have been opened include a 70-kilometer stretch in the northeast, from the River Tyne to the Northumberland coast.

Alnwyck Castle is the place where the Duchess of Northumberland lives and the setting for some movies such as Harry Potter or Robin Hood Travels

The Northumberland International Dark Sky Park has one of the lowest light pollution in the country and features one of the largest areas of protected night sky in Europe. Gaze at the galaxies scattered across the sky at the Kielder Observatory, then venture into the ancient past as Hadrian’s Wall celebrates its 1900 anniversary with a year-long festival.

This quiet beach town, neighboring Ixtapa, the tourist destination on the Pacific coast, and the communities that surround it have generated environmental projects grassroots that travelers can support.

Small port. Ixtapa. city ​​of Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo. Warrior status. Mexico. AGF – Universal Images Group Editorial

The non-profit conservation organization Whales of Guerrero has helped train fishermen as whale watching guides, and the Tortuguero Ayotlcalli Camp offers opportunities to join turtle nest patrols. and release young.

He recently joined a new regional project to protect the Juluchuca river basin, which begins in the mountainous interior where guests can take ATV excursions to explore the headwaters of an off-grid coffee and cocoa plantation.

In addition to the destinations already mentioned, the list of 52 countries includes 4 other Latin American destinations that include the Lucayan Archipelago in the Bahamas; the “El Yunque” national park in Puerto Rico; the Elijio Panti, in Belize, the Serra da Capivara in Brazil, and the Cerro Castillo in Chile.

Cerro Castillo in Chile is very close to the city of Coyhaique. To get there you have to enter through Argentina or take a ferry through Chile. Web Image

In the past, the list has often focused on things like a recently trendy restaurant scene, an exciting new museum, or the opening of a fabulous beachfront resort. Instead, this list highlights the places where change is really happening, where endangered wildlands are preserved., endangered species are protected, historical mistakes are acknowledged, fragile communities are strengthened, and where travelers can be part of the change.