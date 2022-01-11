“The important thing is that I have a job”: Sergio Mayer Mori reveals that he only entered Rebelde for money

Sergio Mayer Mori has been on everyone’s lips since last week, when the new version of Rebelde, where he plays Esteban, was released.

However, it seems that the project does not have a crush on the son of Sergio Mayer and Bárbara Mori, because in an interview with the magazine “Who”, he gave some statements that did not leave RBD fans very happy.

“I didn’t feel any sensation with the uniform on. At first I was nervous, but with the help of my colleagues I began to gain confidence. The premiere did not cause me nervousness, rather sadness, that the whole planet sees me act ”, He said.

In addition, he added that he is simply grateful to have a job, but that being part of the series does not mean anything to him.

“I’m going to be one hundred percent honest with you. I don’t want to sound indifferent or anything, but I’m not impressed by any issue that has to do with the series. With great pleasure and with great gratitude I did what I had to do, I did my job as an actor and everything, but apart from that, there is no impression or expectation of anything because my priorities are different.

Apparently Sergio wants to focus on his career as a musician and this was just a push to achieve that goal.

“It was an incredible experience”, continuous. “But I’m more concerned about what’s going to happen to my album, how it’s going to start with the series and with my personal projects.”

“The important thing is that I have a job and that thanks to that, I was able to pay for my daughter’s school, I was able to give the party everything I was looking for”, He ended, referring to his daughter Mila, who sired with the model Natália Subtil in 2018.