The Mayor’s Fund will allocate all its contributions to the victims of the fire in the Bronx – Telemundo New York (47)

The Mayor’s Fund for New York Advancement will dedicate all of its new contributions to helping families affected by the deadly five-alarm blaze in the Bronx, Mayor Eric Adams announced Monday.

Adams began his second week in office with one of the deadliest fires in recent history that killed eight children and nine adults and injured 60 others.

“Yesterday’s fire in the Bronx is an unspeakable tragedy, but I promise that New York City will be there to help our neighbors get through it,” Adams said at a news conference Monday afternoon.

“I am grateful to all the firefighters, EMS workers and first responders who responded in minutes to save lives. The city stands ready to give affected families all the support they need – it’s what we do. Every dollar given to the Mayor’s Fund will go directly to those affected by the fire; Please give if you can and together we will overcome this. “

Adams urged anyone who wants to drop off items for donation, such as clothing or food, to contact their local elected officials or the American Red Cross. Police and fire stations do not receive donations.

“If you want to help out financially, we have the Mayor’s Fund for New York Advancement. Every dollar raised will go directly to the family members involved. So in this way we can help families in a real way, ”Adams said.

In addition to providing meaningful help to all those affected by the deadly fire, Adams, along with Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro, emphasized that a vital lesson must be learned from this tragedy: close the door behind you when fleeing a fire.

“We are going to duplicate that message in my conversation with the Chancellor this morning. We are going to send out communications to all of our schools and affirm that we want our children to receive the same level of reinforcement of muscle memory, it is everything. And if we can dig into that, we can save lives by closing the doors not just in this city, but around the world. This painful moment can become a useful moment when we send the right message of something as simple as closing the door, “added Adams.

The FDNY also issued a notice with the mayor’s office that “the heaters need space.” They advise that space heaters be kept at least three feet away from bedding, curtains, and other materials, and that the device always be plugged directly into the electrical outlet and not into an extension cord.