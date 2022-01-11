The Montaners. Who is who in the singer’s family and the most curious details of his son Ricky’s wedding

In 1975, Héctor Eduardo Reglero Montaner, better known as Ricardo MontanerHe said “yes, I want” for the first time with Ana Vaz, his childhood sweetheart and with whom he was married for eleven years. Together with her he became the father of Alejandro and Héctor. While the oldest of the Montaners has a degree in Business Administration, the youngest is an author, composer and singer. Alejandro is married to Ximena Datorre and they have two children, Matías and Alejandro. Héctor married Paola Gaudelli in 2007 and they are the parents of Antonela and Salomé. In 1989, three years after separating from Ana, Ricardo married Marlene Rodríguez and the Montaner family continued to grow with the arrival of Ricardo, Mauricio and Evaluna. Ricardo has just taken the big step with Stefanía Roitman, Mau has been married for three years to Sara Escobar and Evaluna married Camilo Echeverry Correa in Miami at the beginning of 2020. The only daughter of the famous singer is expecting a baby, whom she will call Indigo.

Ricardo Montaner was married twice, he has 5 children, 4 grandchildren and another on the way.

DREAMED AND HERMETIC WEDDING

After two years of dating, Ricky montaner (31) and Stefania Roitman (27) gave the “yes, I do” in a ceremony marked by secrecy. Until a day before the big event, it had not transpired where the ceremony was going to take place, and it was said that even the bride had signed a confidentiality contract so that no details would come to light before the event. The main reason for the secrecy is because the Montaner They are preparing a reality show where they will show, from the inside, what their family life is like (the premiere date is scheduled for October 2022) and the marriage will be part of the program. This is how the 500 guests, among whom were Oriana Sabatini, Lelé Pons, Tini Stoessel and Sebastián Yatra, had to leave their cell phone at the entrance to the party. To tell the truth, as the night passed, the odd phone leaked …

The invitation. The place of the party (Secret Location) was only communicated to the guests when they confirmed their attendance.

The program of the religious ceremony, which featured the traditional anointing with oil.

Details of the program. As in other graphic pieces that were made especially for the wedding, the flowers are the protagonists.

A FABULOUS AFTERNOON

After four in the afternoon on Saturday 8, the first summoned to El Dok began to arrive, an exclusive ranch located in Exaltación de la Cruz, province of Buenos Aires. After performing an antigen test to rule out covid, each of those present was preparing to enjoy a great evening. According to reports, only one of the guests present tested positive. Around six o’clock, the bride made her triumphal entry into a carriage and at the altar her fiancé was waiting for her along with a rabbi and a pastor, since faithful to the religions of the two protagonists, it was a mixed ceremony in which The traditional anointing with oil was carried out, which has as its objective –both for Judaism and for the evangelists– to unite from purity.

Ricky and Stefi chat with the rabbi who held the co-ed ceremony. Tadeo Jones

The main entrance of the Haras El Dok. Tadeo Jones

An aerial view of the place.

As expected, Stefi dazzled people with her looks. For the ceremony, she wore a creation by Guevara Ocampo (Justo Guevara and Belén Ocampo) made in mikado (rigid fabric made from thick natural silk). It was a strapless with sleeves that fell below the shoulders, cut at the waist and a skirt armed with a large train, accompanied by a tulle veil with a lace trim. Then, she wore a flared design by Jorge Rey, with a wide “V” neckline and embroidered flowers from the shoulders to below the waist. And for the end of the party, she wore a tulle corset dress, decorated with silver leaves, by Rocio Rivero.

The happiness of the bride and groom. Stefanía wore a spectacular Guevara Ocampo design. And after the ceremony, she had two dress changes. David Restrepo

Ricky and Stefi, now brand new husband and wife. David Restrepo

For the moment of the dance, the bride chose a dress with an embroidered corset, signed by Rocío Rivera.

The setting was in charge of Gloria César who, together with Marlene Rodríguez, the groom’s mother, chose flowers and strong colors as the protagonists of the decoration. The flowers – which were repeated on the cards and the centerpieces – were the same from the wedding of Evaluna (Ricardo Montaner’s youngest daughter) and Camilo in 2020. The food had a country stamp: raw ham scons and fresh tomatoes , pork skewers, crispy chicken with barbecue sauce, among other delicacies.

The tables featured vibrantly colored flowers, the same from Evaluna and Camilo’s wedding cake in 2020.

Detail of the delicacies that were served during the party.

The straws were personalized with the names of the bride and groom.

The drink menu.

Guests were given fans, which read “Stef & Ricky” and the wedding date, to cope with the heat.

The hangover kit had tissues, band-aids, and a pain reliever.

The finishing touch came at the time of the dance, which began with Ricardo Montaner singing his hit, “Bésame” and, with emotion on the surface, he ended up embracing the newlyweds. Then Tini Stoessel took the stage and sang “Recuerdo”, along with Mau and Ricky, and Camilo and Evaluna closed with their happiest song, “Indigo”, in honor of their baby on the way. The brand new husband and wife and the entire Montaner family spent the night at the Hilton hotel in Pilar. Ricky and Stefi took a plane for their honeymoon – the destination is secret – and the rest returned to their home in Miami.

The actress poses with fun with her brother-in-law, Mau.

Splendid, Oriana Sabatini wore a semitransparent dress with embroidery.

Sebastián Yatra danced with the influencers Lelé Pons and Lizardo Ponce.

After the ceremony, Evaluna – six months pregnant – changed her look: she replaced the bridesmaid dress with a short, princess cut design. In the photo we see her with her husband, Camilo, and some friends.

Ricky, Sebastián Yatra and the pianist and singer Michelangelo, very funny at dance time.