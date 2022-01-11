The most powerful 12 “Samsung tablet … reduced by 210 euros!

To be able to replace the laptop on a day-to-day basis, this is a model that includes the most powerful hardware inside. Thus, your processor Snapdragon 865 Plus eight-core can with all kinds of applications, including the most existing games. In addition, in the memory section there is excellent news, since the RAM reaches the 6 GB , more than enough for Android to go like a shot, and the storage is no less than 128 gigs … that you can easily expand by using high-capacity microSD cards. It lacks absolutely nothing!

The device we are talking about is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 +, a device that draws attention among other things because it has a very large screen of nothing less than 12.4 inch that allows you to fully enjoy all types of content … including multimedia since its AMOLED panel resolution is 2,800 x 1,750 pixels (and its frequency amounts to 120 Hz ). By the way, this component allows the use of the S Pen stylus, which allows freehand writing on the device.

A crazy offer for this Samsung

Thanks to the discounts that now exist in Fnac, you can pay only 689 euros to have the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 + at home without adding anything for shipping costs. This is an excellent price, since usually what this tablet costs is € 899.90. We leave you the link purchase from home where, if you are a member of the aforementioned online store, you can add an additional saving of 0.5%. The one you have to use is the following:

Some more important things about this tablet

To begin with, it is important to mention that in the security section this is a model that has quite advanced options, such as the use of Knox from Samsung, which allows you to create a space for private use. And even this device also has a fingerprint reader so that you are sure that nobody accesses the equipment if you do not want it. By the way, it is important to mention thanks to a fairly charged battery, the autonomy what does this team have exceeds ten hours No problem.

With excellent connectivity, since to access Internet includes WiFi 6 (This is a model that has USB type C when using a cable connection), the truth is that the offer at Fnac to buy the powerful Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 + is irresistible. And, if you combine the tablet with a Bluetooth keyboard, you can use it as a laptop without any doubt. Possibly it is the model you were looking for.