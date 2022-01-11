The mother of Kristal Bayron Nieves, the young woman murdered in a Burger King in Manhattan, feels guilty | Univision 41 New York WXTV

Kristie Nieves “feels guilty,” but she did what many Latina mothers do: when her daughter Kristal Bayron Nieves He told her that he did not want to go to work because he was scared, she did not agree with him and demanded that he be responsible and comply. Never, neither she nor anyone else, would have imagined that a criminal would enter the Burger King where the 19-year-old worked as a cashier and for stealing $ 100 he would shoot him to death.