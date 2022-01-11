The mother of Kristal Bayron Nieves, the young woman murdered in a Burger King in Manhattan, feels guilty | Univision 41 New York WXTV

Kristie Nieves “feels guilty,” but she did what many Latina mothers do: when her daughter Kristal Bayron Nieves He told her that he did not want to go to work because he was scared, she did not agree with him and demanded that he be responsible and comply. Never, neither she nor anyone else, would have imagined that a criminal would enter the Burger King where the 19-year-old worked as a cashier and for stealing $ 100 he would shoot him to death.
Early on Sunday, a few hours after being informed about the murder of her daughter, Kristie Nieves offered a statement to the New York Post in which she confessed her great pain. “I told him, ‘You have to go, you have to be responsible,'” recalled the Puerto Rican mother who two years ago moved to East Harlem, in Manhattan, along with Kristal and her other 14-year-old son, in search of a better future.
Three weeks ago, Kristal Bayron Nieves got a job at that Burger King near her home. He accepted, although he did not like the early morning shift, because in front of the establishment, located at 116 with Lexington, there are always many homeless people.
Finally the opportunity arose to change shifts and the early morning of this January 9 would be the last before starting to work during the day.
What did a witness tell?
An “admirer” of Kristal Bayron Nieves would visit her at work and bring her a flower almost daily. On Sunday morning, he was at the Burger King when he saw a man, dressed from head to toe in black, knocked on the door. She thought it was a delivery man coming for an order and she let him in.
It was 12:47 in the morning, when in a matter of seconds, the man was threatening her, gun in hand, to give him all the money in the box: about $ 100.
The assailant hit Kristal’s friend and the Burger King manager. When the young cashier handed him the money, the individual looked like he would leave, but he turned around and shot the young Puerto Rican in the torso.
The mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, went to the Burger King in which the murder occurred on the same Sunday, where he promised to visit the family of Kristal Bayron Nieves, to assure them that there will be justice.
He expressed his solidarity with Kristie Nieves and let her know that he has nothing to feel guilty about. “No (work) shift should be unsafe. All shifts must be safe. This mother doesn’t have to feel like she did anything wrong. We abandoned her (Kristal) ”, by not protecting her as a city.
For information leading to the arrest of the murderer of Kristal Bayron Nieves, Crime Stoppers offers a reward of $ 3,500. So far, no one has claimed her, but the search for the individual remains active.
The young woman’s family, meanwhile, is getting ready for her funeral, raising funds to see if they can bury her in Mayagüez, Puerto Rico.
