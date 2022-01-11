The New York Stock Exchange erased losses and closed higher

Although the day in the New York Stock Exchange started lower, late in the afternoon limited its losses and closed on mixed ground, with losses on the Dow Jones, but with a rally on Nasdaq. See more Premarket news and stock movements in the world

Nasdaq closed with a gain of 0.05% with 14,942.83 points, after a fall of more than 2% in the morning, while the S&P 500 fell 0.14% or 6.74 points, down to 4,670.29, for its part the industrial average of Dow Jones ended with a loss of 162.79 points, or 0.45%, at 36,068.87, also below the lows of the day.

This behavior is explained by investors’ concern about monetary policy in the United States, where it is feared that there will be a more aggressive approach in the withdrawal of stimuli by the Federal Reserve and may raise rates this year, indicating that Wall Street increasingly expects the central bank to aggressively try to curb inflation.

Finally, it should be noted that even with the rebound on Monday, stocks continue to decline considerably during the year. The S&P 500 has fallen for five consecutive days and is down 2% since the beginning of January. The Nasdaq is down more than 4%.

