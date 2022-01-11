The news of Cruz Azul today: The jewel for the front

January 10, 2022 · 4:12 PM

After five luxury boosters, plus a solid debut, where they weren’t all, you’d think the Cruz Azul Sports Club They have finished their transfer market and they will focus only on working with what is available, well, it is not like that.

The cement plants still intend to go on the market and seek the necessary reinforcements to make up for the decline in Jonathan Rodriguez, and give one more option to Juan Reynoso for central defense, well ‘Tasting ‘ Y Aguilar they already have an age.

That is why is your search have identified in Closed Porteño two players to strengthen their squad, one easier than the other, get the latest news and updates surrounding the cross Blue firm candidate to take the Closing 2022.

Robert Morales in sight for the lead

For those connoisseurs of Paraguayan football, he is the “new Roque Santa Cruz”, although that for Cruz Azul is not the best of references, since the former Bayern Munich striker played just 10 games in La Maquina, scoring 4 goals. That step cost La Noria a lot of money, in exchange for very little. The cement manufacturers already know that it has a clause of 2 MDD, and they are not the only ones who have the young Paraguayan striker from Cerro Porteño on the radar.

Alexis Duarte continues to be the priority for the defense

The ‘Pulpito’ Duarte is the favorite to reinforce the central defense of La Maquina, and they continue trying to find a way to take him to La Noria, and be the “natural” replacement for his compatriot, Pablo Aguilar, who is already a veteran of a thousand battles. Even so, their arrival is not imminent, and they still have a lot of rope to pull to get there.

The operation by Cristian Pavón is stopped

When a few days ago everything seemed clear that Pavón was going to be Cruz Azul’s bomb reinforcement, and Cabecita’s replacement, although he is not a center forward like the Uruguayan, everything has become extremely complicated in recent days. The situation is about to collapse, however, a last attempt to close this week is expected, according to Armando Melgar of Diario Récord.

Young and new referee, but with character

Daniel Quintero Huitrón refereed for the first time at the Azteca Stadium in the Cruz Azul vs Tijuana duel, leaving good feelings and successes in his way of leading the game, until the retired referee and critic, Felipe Ramos Rizo, who is usually very harsh with his words, he gave her a few compliments. Despite being one of the newest, he knew how to impose and give respect to the players who demanded his decisions, showing character. Some hope that he will be one of the best referees in the not too distant future.