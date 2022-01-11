The number of deaths after an accident in a lake in Brazil rises to 10

The death toll in an accident in which a huge block of rock collapsed onto recreational boats in a lake in Brazil it increased to 10, police said Sunday.

Authorities are working to identify the deceased, and divers are searching Furnas Lake in case there are more victims.

Police chief Marcos Pimenta reported that there is a possibility that some people are missing after the accident on Saturday in the state of Minas Gerais. At least 32 people were injured, although most had been discharged from hospitals by Saturday afternoon.

The accident occurred between the towns of Sao Jose da Barra and Capitólio, from which the boats had departed. In the video images, a group of small boats can be seen moving slowly near the cliff in Furnas Lake when a fissure occurs in the rock and a huge chunk falls on several of the boats.

The bodies were taken to the city of Passos, where forensic doctors are working on their identification. The tasks are difficult due to the rock’s “high-energy impact” on travelers, Pimenta said. It indicated that a victim has been identified as Júlio Borges Antunes, 68 years old.

Lake Furnas, created in 1958 for the installation of a hydroelectric plant, is a popular tourist site in the area and is located about 260 miles north of São Paulo.

Authorities hinted that the landslide could be related to heavy rains that recently caused flooding in the state and forced nearly 17,000 people to be evicted from their homes.

The director of the Applied Geology Division of the Brazilian Geological Survey, Tiago Antonelli, said that the cliff is subject to centuries of erosion and is susceptible to rain, heat and cold.

“It is normal for it to happen in many canyons, even with rocks of that size. But nowadays, with the intensification of tourism, people are beginning to get even closer to these places and to register these phenomena with their cell phones, “said Antonelli.

Joana Sánchez, a geology professor at the Federal University of Goiás, said authorities should have been monitoring the site to avoid accidents, especially in the rainy season. The boats must have been kept at least 0.6 miles away from the waterfall where the accident occurred, he said.