The power of the dog and West Side Story won controversial Golden Globes

The power of the dog Y West side story They conquered the main statuettes on Sunday in a Golden Globes ceremony, which without stars or transmission, was limited to announcing its winners on social networks.
Jane Campion’s western won the award for Best Dramatic Film, the second production directed by a woman to win that award. He also won for Best Direction and Best Supporting Actor (Kodi Smit-McPhee).
The new version of West side storySteven Spielberg’s won the statuette for Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, while his actresses Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose won Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy and Best Supporting Actress, respectively.
Charm, the Disney production that follows a family living in an enchanted place in the mountains of Colombia, won the award for Best Animated Film.
Nicole Kidman and Will Smith won Best Actress and Best Actor in Dramatic Productions for their performances in Being the Ricardos Y King Richard: a winning family.
But none of the stars were present at the event.
Traditionally one of Hollywood’s biggest parties and the first stop of the film industry’s awards season, this year’s Golden Globes were overshadowed by a boycott by those who accuse organizers of unethical practices.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), made up of about 100 writers linked to foreign publications, is the one who decides the awards and is in the eye of the hurricane for accusations of corruption and racism, among others.
Opaque
The ceremony, the result of which used to boost the box office and guide expectations for the Oscars, attracted an audience of millions on television and set the trend on social media.
But this year, NBC television, in charge of the broadcast, pulled the show from its grid.
The impact on the winners on Twitter was also clouded by consternation in the United States over the death of comedian Bob Saget.
A newspaper report Los Angeles Times revealed that the HFPA had no black members, which opened the doors for more criticism from Hollywood and its biggest stars.
Since the scandal exploded, the association has been quick to implement some reforms.
This Sunday, the association released prerecorded videos of actors Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis praising the group’s work.
None of the main actors celebrated their awards immediately on social media, although DeBose and Zegler, from West side storytheirs commemorated.
Zegler said she was awarded exactly three years after being cast for the role out of 30,000 applicants. “Life is very strange,” he wrote.
«There is still work to be done but when you work so hard on a project (…) having the recognition will always be special. Thank you, ”DeBose tweeted.
The film’s Twitter account congratulated the cast and crew on their three Globes.
The Twitter of Charm also celebrated the victory. “Let’s celebrate! Congratulations to the cast and crew of Charm of Disney for its victory in the Golden Globes for Best Animated Film! ”, the production tweeted.
What did the Golden Globes become? It went from being a Hollywood noble time event to a Twitter thread, ”writer Raymond Arroyo tweeted.
Looking ahead to the Oscars
Despite the atmosphere that marked the Golden Globes, the victories of The power of the dog Y West side story confirm their credentials as competitors for this awards season that concludes in March with the Oscars.
The western directed by Campion and starring Benedict Cumberbatch has received good reviews, as has the version of West side story of Spielberg that, however, did not triumph at the box office.
Belfast, Kenneth Branagh’s incisive black-and-white production that recounts the explosion of violence in his hometown in the late 1960s, is considered a major contender this season, and although tonight it led with seven nominations, as did The power of the dog, it only won for Best Screenplay.
Actor Andrew Garfield won Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical for his role in tick tick… BOOM!by Lin-Manuel Miranda.
On the television side, the drama Succession HBO, which is about the family feud of a powerful man in the media, was awarded Best Drama Series.
Full list of winners:
Movie theater
Best Dramatic Film:
Belfast
CODA
Dune
King Richard: a winning family
The Power of the Dog (WINNER)
Best Musical or Comedy Film:
Cyrano
Don’t look up
Licorice Pizza
Tick, Tick… Boom!
West Side Story (WINNER)
Best Direction:
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The power of the dog (WINNER)
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg, West side story
Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Best Actress in a Drama:
Jessica Chastain, Tammy Faye’s eyes
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos (WINNER)
Lady Gaga, The Gucci house
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Drama Actor:
Mahershala Ali, Swan song
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The power of the dog
Will Smith, King Richard: a winning family (WINNER)
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical:
Marion Cotillard, Annette
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t look up
Emma Stone, Cruella
Rachel Zegler, West side story (WINNER)
Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical:
Leonardo Dicaprio, Don’t look up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom! (WINNER)
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, In a New York neighborhood
Best Supporting Actress:
Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Ariana DeBose, West side story (WINNER)
Kirsten Dunst, The power of the dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard: a winning family
Ruth Negga, Passing
Best Supporting Actor:
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The power of the dog (WINNER)
Best Animated Film:
Charm (WINNER)
Flee
Luca
My sunny maad
Raya and the last dragon
Best Foreign Language Film:
Compartment No. 6
Drive My Car (WINNER)
It was the hand of God
A hero
Parallel mothers
Best screenplay:
Licorice Pizza
Belfast (WINNER)
The power of the dog
Don’t look up
Being the Ricardos
Best Soundtrack:
The French Chronicle
Charm
The power of the dog
Parallel mothers
Dune (WINNER)
Best Original Song:
King Richard: a winning family
Charm
Belfast
Respect
No time to die (WINNER)
Series
Best Dramatic Series:
Lupine
The Morning Show
Pose
The Squid Game
Succession (WINNER)
Best Drama Actor:
Brian Cox, Succession
Jung-jae Lee, The Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession (WINNER)
Omar Sy, Lupine
Best Actress in a Drama:
Uzo Aduba, In therapy
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose (WINNER)
Best Musical or Comedy Series:
The Great
Hacks (WINNER)
Only murders in the building
Reservation Dogs
Ted lasso
Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical:
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jean Smart, Hacks (WINNER)
Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical:
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only murders in the building
Martin Short, Only murders in the building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted lasso (WINNER)
Best “TV Movie” or Miniseries:
Dopesick: Story of an addiction
Things to clean
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad (WINNER)
The Lewinsky Affair
Best Actor in a “TV Movie” or Miniseries:
Paul Bettany, Scarlet Witch and Vision
Oscar Isaac, Secrets of a marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick: Story of an addiction (WINNER)
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Rahim, The snake
Best Actress in a “TV Movie” or Miniseries:
Jessica Chastain, Secrets of a marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, Scarlet Witch and Vision
Margaret Qualley, Things to clean
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown (WINNER)
Best Supporting Actor:
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted lasso
Yeong-Su Oh, The Squid Game (WINNER)
Best Supporting Actress:
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick: Story of an addiction
Andie MacDowell, Things to clean
Sarah Snook, Succession (WINNER)
Hannah Waddingham, Ted lasso