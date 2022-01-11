The power of the dog and West Side Story won controversial Golden Globes

The power of the dog Y West side story They conquered the main statuettes on Sunday in a Golden Globes ceremony, which without stars or transmission, was limited to announcing its winners on social networks.

Jane Campion’s western won the award for Best Dramatic Film, the second production directed by a woman to win that award. He also won for Best Direction and Best Supporting Actor (Kodi Smit-McPhee).

The new version of West side storySteven Spielberg’s won the statuette for Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, while his actresses Rachel Zegler and Ariana DeBose won Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy and Best Supporting Actress, respectively.

Charm, the Disney production that follows a family living in an enchanted place in the mountains of Colombia, won the award for Best Animated Film.

Nicole Kidman and Will Smith won Best Actress and Best Actor in Dramatic Productions for their performances in Being the Ricardos Y King Richard: a winning family.

But none of the stars were present at the event.

Traditionally one of Hollywood’s biggest parties and the first stop of the film industry’s awards season, this year’s Golden Globes were overshadowed by a boycott by those who accuse organizers of unethical practices.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), made up of about 100 writers linked to foreign publications, is the one who decides the awards and is in the eye of the hurricane for accusations of corruption and racism, among others.

Opaque

The ceremony, the result of which used to boost the box office and guide expectations for the Oscars, attracted an audience of millions on television and set the trend on social media.

But this year, NBC television, in charge of the broadcast, pulled the show from its grid.

The impact on the winners on Twitter was also clouded by consternation in the United States over the death of comedian Bob Saget.

A newspaper report Los Angeles Times revealed that the HFPA had no black members, which opened the doors for more criticism from Hollywood and its biggest stars.

Since the scandal exploded, the association has been quick to implement some reforms.

This Sunday, the association released prerecorded videos of actors Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis praising the group’s work.

None of the main actors celebrated their awards immediately on social media, although DeBose and Zegler, from West side storytheirs commemorated.

Zegler said she was awarded exactly three years after being cast for the role out of 30,000 applicants. “Life is very strange,” he wrote.

«There is still work to be done but when you work so hard on a project (…) having the recognition will always be special. Thank you, ”DeBose tweeted.

The film’s Twitter account congratulated the cast and crew on their three Globes.

The Twitter of Charm also celebrated the victory. “Let’s celebrate! Congratulations to the cast and crew of Charm of Disney for its victory in the Golden Globes for Best Animated Film! ”, the production tweeted.

What did the Golden Globes become? It went from being a Hollywood noble time event to a Twitter thread, ”writer Raymond Arroyo tweeted.

Looking ahead to the Oscars

Despite the atmosphere that marked the Golden Globes, the victories of The power of the dog Y West side story confirm their credentials as competitors for this awards season that concludes in March with the Oscars.

The western directed by Campion and starring Benedict Cumberbatch has received good reviews, as has the version of West side story of Spielberg that, however, did not triumph at the box office.

Belfast, Kenneth Branagh’s incisive black-and-white production that recounts the explosion of violence in his hometown in the late 1960s, is considered a major contender this season, and although tonight it led with seven nominations, as did The power of the dog, it only won for Best Screenplay.

Actor Andrew Garfield won Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical for his role in tick tick… BOOM!by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

On the television side, the drama Succession HBO, which is about the family feud of a powerful man in the media, was awarded Best Drama Series.

Full list of winners:

Movie theater

Best Dramatic Film:

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard: a winning family

The Power of the Dog (WINNER)

Best Musical or Comedy Film:

Cyrano

Don’t look up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!

West Side Story (WINNER)

Best Direction:

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The power of the dog (WINNER)

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, West side story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Best Actress in a Drama:

Jessica Chastain, Tammy Faye’s eyes

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos (WINNER)

Lady Gaga, The Gucci house

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Drama Actor:

Mahershala Ali, Swan song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The power of the dog

Will Smith, King Richard: a winning family (WINNER)

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical:

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t look up

Emma Stone, Cruella

Rachel Zegler, West side story (WINNER)

Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical:

Leonardo Dicaprio, Don’t look up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… ​​Boom! (WINNER)

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In a New York neighborhood

Best Supporting Actress:

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West side story (WINNER)

Kirsten Dunst, The power of the dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard: a winning family

Ruth Negga, Passing

Best Supporting Actor:

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The power of the dog (WINNER)

Best Animated Film:

Charm (WINNER)

Flee

Luca

My sunny maad

Raya and the last dragon

Best Foreign Language Film:

Compartment No. 6

Drive My Car (WINNER)

It was the hand of God

A hero

Parallel mothers

Best screenplay:

Licorice Pizza

Belfast (WINNER)

The power of the dog

Don’t look up

Being the Ricardos

Best Soundtrack:

The French Chronicle

Charm

The power of the dog

Parallel mothers

Dune (WINNER)

Best Original Song:

King Richard: a winning family

Charm

Belfast

Respect

No time to die (WINNER)

Series

Best Dramatic Series:

Lupine

The Morning Show

Pose

The Squid Game

Succession (WINNER)

Best Drama Actor:

Brian Cox, Succession

Jung-jae Lee, The Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession (WINNER)

Omar Sy, Lupine

Best Actress in a Drama:

Uzo Aduba, In therapy

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose (WINNER)

Best Musical or Comedy Series:

The Great

Hacks (WINNER)

Only murders in the building

Reservation Dogs

Ted lasso

Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical:

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks (WINNER)

Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical:

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only murders in the building

Martin Short, Only murders in the building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted lasso (WINNER)

Best “TV Movie” or Miniseries:

Dopesick: Story of an addiction

Things to clean

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad (WINNER)

The Lewinsky Affair

Best Actor in a “TV Movie” or Miniseries:

Paul Bettany, Scarlet Witch and Vision

Oscar Isaac, Secrets of a marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick: Story of an addiction (WINNER)

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahim, The snake

Best Actress in a “TV Movie” or Miniseries:

Jessica Chastain, Secrets of a marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, Scarlet Witch and Vision

Margaret Qualley, Things to clean

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown (WINNER)

Best Supporting Actor:

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted lasso

Yeong-Su Oh, The Squid Game (WINNER)

Best Supporting Actress:

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick: Story of an addiction

Andie MacDowell, Things to clean

Sarah Snook, Succession (WINNER)

Hannah Waddingham, Ted lasso

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news that they do not want you to read remains at your fingertips. Today, with your support, we will continue to work hard for censorship-free journalism!