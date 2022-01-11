The price of the LMT token falls more than 90% in a day after the Lympo platform admitted to being hacked

Lympo, developer of an ecosystem of non-fungible tokens (NFT) for sports, denounced this Monday that hackers managed to enter 10 virtual wallets of the project and stole 165.2 million LMT, whose value prior to the attack was 16, 5 million dollars. Subsequently, the value of this ‘token’ fell more than 90% in one day to $ 0.01, before recovering a part of its losses.

The company, in response to the attack, took security measures to “ensure that hackers cannot steal additional LMTs”, in addition to temporarily removing the tokens from various liquidity pools in order to “minimize disruption Of the prices”. On the other hand, they clarified that most of their reserves were not affected.

In parallel, LYM, the company’s other NFT, plummeted around 78% after the hack, but recovered sharply and amortized part of its decline.

Currently the incident continues to be investigated and Lympo reported that they are preparing “a comprehensive plan on how to remedy the effects of this attack”, at the same time they recommended their clients not to carry out any operation with LMT ‘tokens’ at the moment.