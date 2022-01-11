The rest of the Concacaf tie will be played with VAR

The commitment between Mexico and Jamaica could be the first to be supported by arbitration technology

The VAR will make his presentation at the close of the Concacaf qualifierAfter the confederation achieved that all stadiums could have the necessary technology to assist the referee, sources assured ESPN Digital.

“The rest of the tie will be played with VAR,” confided a source.

The last six duels of each representative in the tie heading to Qatar 2022 in Concacaf will be played with VAR Imago7

Since the commitments in November, this media was able to anticipate that Concacaf was doing studies to use the VAR at the close of the tie, which currently leads Canada, followed by the United States and Mexico.

Concacaf was one of the three confederations that did not have a VAR, but now it can boast that all its stadiums will have Video Refereeing for the last matches that will define those who qualify for Qatar 2022.

In the absence of the official announcement, The company Mediapro, which also operates the VAR in Mexico, will be in charge of equipping the stadiums with the technology, which will help whistlers make better decisions.

The application of the VAR was one of the requests of the Mexican clubs, due to the intensity with which the commitments of the tie in the area are disputed.

Until before this decision, only the United States, Canada and Mexico had VAR, while the rest of the federations did not have the technology or the trained personnel to apply the technology.

The next round of Concacaf’s Octagonal is opened by Mexico during its visit to Jamaica. There, the VAR will be able to make its debut in the elimination of the zone towards Qatar 2022.

The federations that will use the technology for the first time are El Salvador, Jamaica, Honduras, Costa Rica and Panama, which seeks to have fairer decisions towards the end of the tie for Qatar 2022.