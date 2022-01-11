The song with which Lupillo Rivera paid tribute to Edgar Guzmán, deceased son of “El Chapo” – Prensa Libre

Frida Sofía, daughter of Edgar Guzmán, surprised social network users with her presentation at said sporting event and some of the Internet users related the talent of the 16-year-old girl with a renowned song that marked the world of drug trafficking.

The name of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán became a trend again during the first days of the year after a video of his granddaughter, Frida Sofía, interpreting the national anthem of Mexico during a boxing event went viral.

The song 50 thousand roses, performed by the Mexican singer Lupillo Rivera, it is an issue directly related to the world of organized crime, being a tribute to Edgar Guzmán López, the deceased son of “El Chapo”.

Edgar Guzmán was assassinated on May 8, 2008 by a group of 15 hitmen from the Beltrán Leyva Cartel while he was in a shopping center in Culiacán, Sinaloa.

The son of the then leader of the Sinaloa Cartel received at least 500 shots from his assassins.

“50 thousand red roses were sold in Culiacán, arriving on May 10, ready to celebrate. But a few days before, Édgar Guzmán left us. The news spread like burning powder “, narrates the song composed by Lupillo Rivera.

The title of the song is due to the fact that after the tragic death of his son, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán bought all the roses available in Culiacán for burial.

This fact was something never seen before, since it left the vendors without enough flowers to continue their sales for the celebration of Mother’s Day.

During an interview in 2008 with the newspaper The Day, Jenni Rivera’s brother confessed the way in which he came up with composing this song and explained that the son of the renowned drug trafficker deserved to be honored as a young “studious, college student with good grades.”

Similarly, the Mexican singer spoke about his concern about the constant cases of violence that was experienced in Mexico during that time.

“In the case of Édgar Guzmán, on May 10 no red rose could be found in Culiacán; they had all been bought from Edgar, who was veiled on May 9. The organization talks about all the strong drug traffickers, who are written about in the newspapers, in the news, “said Lupillo Rivera.

The story behind the issue 50 thousand roses It resurfaced due to a video that shows Frida Sofía, daughter of Edgar Guzmán, singing the Mexican national anthem during a boxing event held in the state of Durango.

The 16-year-old is the daughter of Frida Muñoz Román, former partner of “El Chapo’s” son and current wife of boxer Julio César Chávez Jr, eldest son of the greatest historical figure in Mexican boxing.