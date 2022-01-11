The weather report in New York for this Monday night | Video | Univision 41 New York WXTV

Read transcript

for us further on?
stephanie: we will have a
truce of the elids, but
the low temperatures will return
starting Thursday.
for now there is a bit of
shows the possibility near
midnight to see some flakes
isolated snow. we see
traversing all over the north
Westchester County, New
jersey and part of long island.
there was no accumulation, but
this is one possibility.
otherwise, conditions
clear, but very cool
morning.
from wednesday
cloudiness will increase.
if you have plans, bundle up.
but with a sensation of 16 °. Let's go
to take a look at the good.
drags elid air from the
northwest of and that's why it's
quickly lowering the
temperatures, because it is going to
get windier tomorrow and on
Tuesday night to
Wednesday, with such gusts
high like 30 miles down
hour.
the feeling keeps going down.
feel in 4th.
we could reach sensation
0 ° or less in o'clock hours
Tuesday morning.
if we read this Tuesday elido,
16 ° to 20 ° during the major
part of the day.
we will be far below the
freezing point, let's see the
overview of the whole week,
You can see that on Wednesday and
Thursday we are close to
40th, but it will be a truce
freezing point and we
we are confident.
Saturday 19 will be another day
trust, and the possibility of a
system that will bring us snow the
Saturday.