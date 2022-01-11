the youngest chapín in history to sign for a club in Europe

Jose Pablo Grajeda At the age of 20, he became the Chapin footballer to sign for a team from the old continent. He was formed in the lower ranks of several teams in Spain and now he will have the great opportunity to play in the First Division of Bulgaria. The Guatemalan midfielder will travel in the next few days to Malaga, Spain, where the team will start the preseason on January 17. The League begins the first days of February.

José Pablo Grajeda’s new team is the POFC Botev Vratsa of the First Division of Bulgaria. 14 teams belong to this league and in recent years the biggest winner has been PFC Ludogorets Razgrad. The great goal of this season for José Grajeda’s team It will be to avoid the lower part of the classification in order to dream of the positions that give a ticket to European competitions.

“The truth is I am very excited. I have been in Spain for a long time, I have been through the quarry of Getafe, Rayo Vallecano and Betis. All my work is now reflected. What I have fought for was finally achieved and very happy that I have had this opportunity in the European first division, which is a unique opportunity “said José Pablo Grajeda for ESPN.

After becoming the youngest chapín to go to Europe, José Grajeda will join a list of very important players from his country such as: Carlos Ruiz placeholder image (PAS Giannina and Aris Thessaloniki – Greece), Guillermo Ramirez (PAS Giannina – Greece), Jorge Aparicio (NK Slaven Belupo – Croatia), Marco Pappa (SC Heerenveen – Netherlands), Wilber Perez (SC Gjilani – Kosovo) and Nicholas hagen (Sabail FC – Azerbaijan and HamKam – Norway).

“POFC Botev Vratsa a team with a lot of history, it is already more than 100 years old. I liked what I have read, what I have seen. Who can deny that the season can go very well and aspire to great things. I am very grateful for the opportunity that Botev gives me and I hope to help as much as possible to achieve the objectives “, José Grajeda sentenced for ESPN.