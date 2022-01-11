There is an offer of 3.2 million dollars for 70% of Byron Castillo’s pass, says Alfaro Moreno, president of Barcelona SC | Ecuadorians Abroad | sports

Barcelona’s president confirms that the side’s pass has been set at $ 5 million and the offer received is close to schedule.

The president of the Barcelona SC, Carlos Alejandro Alfaro Moreno, recognized that there is a firm offer of 3 million, 200 thousand dollars for 70% of the pass from the side Byron Castillo.

Speaking to the radio sports program Wq, which is directed by Arturo Magallanes, the yellow manager indicated: “We have considered, with the board of directors, trade Byron (Castillo) at $ 5 million. From there, we hear offers. One was improved in the last hours and we have received a 3 million, 200 thousand dollars for 70% of sports rights, a situation that is a little closer to what we as a board of directors consider ”.

Alfaro Moreno referred to the situation that existed before in the club he presides, when they were sold at low prices: “Barcelona SC It has been a club in need, more than normal. There are economic and financial emergencies that we have been able to handle, we have been able to resist, we have been able to take care of them, we have been able to honor them without having to raffle off our patrimony ”.

“Byron Castillo is a very important heritage of Barcelona and we try to give it the value it deserves, and I insist, in the last hours that proposal has been improved and is being analyzed. This situation is closer to what is proposed by the board ”, said the former bullfighter.

Regardless of whether or not he leaves the team, the full-back continues to participate in the preseason with the yellow box, which is getting ready to debut in the first phase of the Copa Libertadores de América this February 9 against Montevideo City Torque, from Uruguay. (D)