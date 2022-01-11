These are the 5 applications to be happy, not have stress and save more

The first mobile application hit the market in 1997 and it was an arcade game called “Snake” that worked on a Nokia 6110. Time later, the first iPhone cell phone arrived Apple brand and native applications began to be developed, which were concentrated in the App Store.

“Snake”, the first video game that appeared on a Nokia 6110

In 2007, there were only 500 mobile applications that could be downloaded and today it is estimated that the iOS app store has 2.22 million apps available and Android 3.48 million.

Over the years, not only were more mobile apps created, but new functions were also perfected and added to form part of our daily lives.

For example, there are already platforms that serve to meditate, to study new topics in five minutes, to find cooking recipes and to control daily expenses. What are the most popular.

The course to learn how to develop apps and earn $ 150,000 a month

5 applications to be happier and better manage money

Uptime

Uptime

It is a platform that collects books, courses and documentaries that can be enjoyed in less than five minutes on cryptocurrencies, psychology, philosophy, politics, parenting, business, money, relationships, mental health, wealth, improvement of skills, leadership, entrepreneurship , science, mind, technology, future, lifestyle, investing, arts, marketing, sales, and more.

Instead of spending hours on a social network looking at photos and videos, Uptime offers the same “scroll” format but with content that it considers “useful” for a person’s day-to-day life.

Calm

Calm

Is about a mobile app for meditation, sleep and relaxation which is positioned as one of the most downloaded and popular in the iOS and Android cell phone application store.

It is not only used by users to improve their quality of life but also companies offer it to their employees to alleviate their anxiety and depression.

Monefy

Monefy

It is a platform with a simple interface that allows you to write down expenses in different categories such as transportation, home, food, health or outings.

Once the amounts are uploaded, the app will immediately show what percentage of the expenses each category represents. In addition, it shows the total available balance for the day, week, month and year.

Finally, Monefy has a premium version that is used to monitor different currencies (for example, Argentine pesos and US dollars simultaneously) and synchronize devices to view the balance of other family members.

Glorify

Glorify

This mobile app was financed by famous figures such as Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Michael Ovitz, Michael Bublé, Jason Derulo, the founders of Candy Crush, among others.

The goal of Glorify is help people combat anxiety, sleep better, and support their general well-being through faith. In addition, it has functions of reflection and daily devotion to support and advance daily faith.

Additionally, users can enjoy short Bible passages, reflections, music, prayers, and meditations to navigate their own spiritual path to faith.

MyFitnessPal

MyFitnessPal

Is about an app that provides recipes so that everyone can access information on 14 million foods.

In addition, the platform has a calorie counter and allows you to create a training plan to be healthy and stay motivated.