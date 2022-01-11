They will request preventive detention against criminal gang of Santiago

The Public ministry in Santiago requested preventive detention against four alleged members of a gang that shot and killed a man in front of his wife and daughter, to strip him of jewelry and other belongings, after placing him in a Fun center familiar in Santiago, and chase it.

Those involved are 20-year-old Enmanuel De Jesús Frías Almonte (the Younger); Erick Manuel Peralta Gómez, 21; Erick Núñez Pichardo (el Flaco), 24, and Delvis Reyes Taveras Tapia (David), 26, who, according to the accusation, persecuted and killed Luis Félix Peralta Luciano in front of his wife Charleny Castillo de Peralta and a daughter of both five years old.

The defendants pursued the victim from the Fun center family-friendly Andy Ranch, located in the western part of Santiago.

The Public ministry reported that it has collected dozens of expert, material and documentary evidence against the accused.

It affirms that the defendants make up a criminal band which is dedicated to identifying people in public establishments and then robbing them at gunpoint and stripping them of their belongings, according to the file, which includes in detail the investigation of prosecutors Joanna García, Claudio Rosario, Miguelín Rivas and Neiqui Santos, attached to the Department of Physical Violence of Santiago and the Department of Criminal Investigations (Dicrim) of the National Police.

The head prosecutor of this jurisdiction, Osvaldo Bonilla, pondered the investigation and deplored the crime committed by the accused.

“Given the occurrence of unfortunate events like this, we make every effort to present results in the shortest time possible,” said Bonilla.