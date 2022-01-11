This Airbus A320 simulator costs 39,000 euros and can be yours

The arrival of ‘Flight Simulator 2020’ was undoubtedly fantastic news for lovers of flight simulators, but this is one of those areas where you could literally say that “the sky is the limit” and one can spend a lot of money to get an even more authentic experience.

This is what will probably be achieved with the new flight simulator that a Swiss company has launched and that allows you to enjoy a complete system for pilot and co-pilot and that almost to the last design mimics the cabin of an Airbus A320. The price, yes, is high, and exceeds 39,000 euros … without taxes.

Wait, that’s not all: you need your own PC (and a couple of good seats)

The amazing product is called Panel A320 Desktop Captain and FO (Flight Operator) and it is a unique flight simulator that It is a faithful reproduction of the cockpit of an Airbus A320 ready to be used with the captain and co-pilot positions.

The simulator surprises with the materials and the level of detail with which it imitates all the instruments of an Airbus A320. There is a “single-seater” version, and yes, you need an external computer to connect it to the entire system and run the flight simulator application, called ProSim A320.

The system consists of three flight computers for instrumentation and avionics, the license for the aforementioned simulator, throttle and side pedestals and levers, center and top panels with instrumentation, and documentation.





What is not included in the system are the computer —which as a requirement must have at least an RTX 2080—, the monitors, the pedals or the seatsAlthough the company responsible for their manufacture, the Swiss New Concept Informatique, indicates that they will soon be able to be purchased additionally as an option.





That of course means that the price can be even higher than what the system already is: it is already possible to reserve it, and It has a price of 39,157 euros, taxes not included.





If ‘Flight Simulator 2020’ isn’t enough, this is it for sure a most striking option.

More information | New Concept Informatique