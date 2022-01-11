This is how Alejandra Guzmán’s health continues

Alejandra Guzman had been testing negative until, on January 4, he obtained a positive result and, once again, he caught covid-19. It should be remembered that the first time was in March 2021, but now, its state of Health is stable.

Meanwhile, the Pinal family has been practicing constant tests, since Silvia Pinal She is 91 years old, she is a large lady and had also been diagnosed with the virus on December 22.

It was through his public relations agency “All Parts Move”, Which was released details about Alejandra Guzmán’s state of health: “This morning Alejandra Guzmán has tested positive, once again, in a Covid test.”

So far, close to the singer they assure that he is very well and is experiencing the disease slightly. In fact, I had already received 2 shots: “This after having had covid last year and being twice vaccinated. As everyone knows, her mother is also recovering from Covid and Alejandra has been taking care of her as much as possible.”

Fortunately, the Mexican singer has presented a slight painting: “Alejandra is in good spirits, her symptoms are mild, but this is obviously quite a lot. Next week Alejandra will be isolated.”

In fact, without losing the good humor that characterizes Alejandra, let it be known that ” a very handsome doctor is taking care of her“This was read in the press bulletin that was presented to the media and social networks.

SOURCE: AARP

It should be noted that, recently, Alejandra Guzmán committed a mishap saying that she was very happy that her mother is recovering at home, as it would help her “dementia”. However, he had to go out to recant.

“We are going to be (isolated) 10 days in which she can still infect, we are very protected. (We took her out of the hospital) because it is a danger to have her there, where she could be infected with something more dangerous and it was the doctor’s decision to bring her home Which made her very happy and will help her dementia, because sometimes she was alone in the hospital. “

That is what he had shared to the media, but, from his agency All Parts Move, he took advantage of said statement to clarify the situation and ensure that the singer’s words had been misinterpreted:

“Many stories are being discussed about Doña Silvia, based on a misinterpretation of what Alejandra Guzmán said through her car window this week. To clarify, Doña Silvia is 91 years old and what Alejandra tried to explain is that the The effect of the Covid has made her feel disoriented at times, which is normal for someone her age. Doña Silvia is recovering at the moment, she is strong and the prognosis is good. “

Hopefully both are well of Health and get well soon. What message would you send them?