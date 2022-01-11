This is how Alejandra Guzmán’s health continues

Alejandra Guzman had been testing negative until, on January 4, he obtained a positive result and, once again, he caught covid-19. It should be remembered that the first time was in March 2021, but now, its state of Health is stable.

Meanwhile, the Pinal family has been practicing constant tests, since Silvia Pinal She is 91 years old, she is a large lady and had also been diagnosed with the virus on December 22.

