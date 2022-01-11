This is how Clarissa Molina looks without a drop of makeup

Clarissa Molina is definitely one of the most stunning women in the world. It is always customary for her fans to upload very careful photo and video productions to show the details of her beautiful body. This time she leaves everyone speechless with a photo without any makeup.

But not everything is photos, videos and work. The ex beauty queen Dominican is living a dream love story. Last September, she made her relationship with Vicente Saavedra public and it was a surprise for everyone since Clarissa is very jealous with her private life and had never made a courtship public. People close to the couple let it transpire that they made the romance public since it is very serious.

Source: Instagram Clarissa Molina

Even if Molina and Saavedra have little boyfriends, their relationship grows by leaps and bounds and leaves the feeling that they can no longer be without each other. Committed to their affection, they took their courtship to the next level and very happily introduced Azuul, their new “baby”.

Clarissa molina announced to the world the arrival of the new member of the family, a brown pitbull puppy who already has his own account on Instagram! “Official page of the baby”, wrote the former Nuestra Belleza Latina in her stories to introduce the puppy named Azuul.

Source: Instagram Clarissa Molina

That is why the presenter of El Gordo y la Flaca It is on another level of his personal life that he dared to leave without any production in the Instagram post.