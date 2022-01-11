This is how Clarissa Molina looks without a drop of makeup

Clarissa Molina is definitely one of the most stunning women in the world. It is always customary for her fans to upload very careful photo and video productions to show the details of her beautiful body. This time she leaves everyone speechless with a photo without any makeup.

But not everything is photos, videos and work. The ex beauty queen Dominican is living a dream love story. Last September, she made her relationship with Vicente Saavedra public and it was a surprise for everyone since Clarissa is very jealous with her private life and had never made a courtship public. People close to the couple let it transpire that they made the romance public since it is very serious.

