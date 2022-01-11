Over the years, the video game market has seen how the different consoles that were for sale had a multitude of variables, changing their external design, either due to an important event, such as the anniversary of a brand, or by the launch of a remarkable game.

This is something that continues to happen today, as for example with the Xbox Series X of Halo Infinite, which changed the appearance of the new Microsoft console as the reason for the launch of the new installment of the Master Chief. However, there are people who also make their own designs, such as the NES Xbox that we can see below.

This is the NES Xbox, the Microsoft console with the appearance of the classic Nintendo console

As we have seen on other occasions with various users, such as today with the Starfield Xbox Series X designed by a fan, a person seems to have made a major modification to an original Xbox, giving it a certain appearance of the NES, the classic Nintendo console, giving rise to this NES Xbox.

As we can see, the console opts for the color palette of the Nintendo console, as well as the classic red of the Japanese company. As if that were not enough, the creator of this modification has also included the letters that we could see on the classic console, offering a fantastic resemblance.

Phil Spencer wants to tackle toxicity online with two measures

Although this console could never have been conceived, the truth is that it is appreciated that users give us the possibility of seeing this type of creations.