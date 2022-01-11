this is the official cause of death of the actress

The career of Betty White, an unequaled treasure in US comedy. 2:58

(CNN) – Actress Betty White died after suffering a stroke six days before her death, according to her death certificate.

The official cause of death listed in the Los Angeles County document obtained by CNN is stroke, the medical term for a stroke, when blood flow to the brain is blocked and causes deterioration due to lack of oxygen.

Betty White died at her Los Angeles home early on New Year’s Eve at the age of 99.

Best known for her roles on “The Golden Girls” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” White was one of people’s favorite celebrities, adored for generations.

A nationwide film event will be held on January 17, as planned, to celebrate what would have been Betty White’s centennial. The film, which will be screened in 900 theaters across the United States, will follow White’s everyday life, highlighting his work and his fervent advocacy for animals. Betty White’s funeral will be private.