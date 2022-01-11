This smart watch on sale equips functions that even the Apple Watch does not have

The TicWatch GTH goes down to 50 euros on Amazon, a good opportunity to save a good sum when buying this cheap smartwatch.

The TicWatch GTH star today in one of those offers that you cannot miss if you are looking for a smart watch that meets with good quality-price ratio. Normally, this Mobvoi smartwatch usually costs 79.99 euros, but at the moment it falls in Amazon until the 50 euros if you apply the discount coupon of 16 euros offered by the store.

To be able to enjoy this discount, you just have to click on the box that appears next to “Apply a discount of € 16”. Afterwards, you only have to proceed with the purchase to confirm that the GTH TicWatch will be yours for 50, thus saving you about 30 euros. Without a doubt, it is one of the most interesting cheap smartwatches on the market, with Exclusive features that even the Apple Watch does not have.

Get the TicWatch GTH for only 50 euros

The TicWatch GTH is a rectangular screen smartwatch, with a button on the right side. Its body is made of aluminum and the truth is that it has a outstanding build quality for its price. We are also talking about a device with water resistance up to 5 ATM, so you can also use it to measure your swimming workouts.

The smartwatch mounts a 1.55 inch TFT LCD screen with a resolution of 360 x 320 pixels which, in practice, offers good sharpness, vivid colors and a good level of maximum brightness. By the way, the GTH arrives with a black silicone bracelet that you can exchange for other 20-millimeter straps.

When it comes to doing sports, the TicWatch GTH has 14 different sports modes, with automatic detection of some of them. Of course, the clock will count the steps you take throughout the day. Regarding health, the smartwatch has a heart rate sensor, sleep measurement, blood oxygen level meter and, as an outstanding function, body temperature measurement. In fact, this last tool is not even in the most expensive smartwatches.

The Mobvoi watch features Bluetooth 5.1 to connect to the mobile phone, something that will allow you to receive notifications and control music playback, for example. Lastly, mount a 260 mAh battery what can you offer one week of autonomy. If you do without some monitoring functions, that duration can be increased to 10 days.

Related topics: Deals, Wearables

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe

3 free months of Amazon Audible Get them here