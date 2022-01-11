this Xiaomi beast pulls its price in its most powerful version, with a 108 MP and 67W camera

The most powerful Xiaomi Mi 11T, with 8GB + 256GB, plummets its price in a big way. You can buy it in AliExpress Plaza for only 447 euros.

The Xiaomi Mi 11T 5G It is one of the most brutal mobiles of 2021, with a technical sheet in which we find many gems: 120 Hz screen, 108 MP camera, 67W load. This same Xiaomi Mi 11T 5G stars in an incredible offer in AliExpress Plaza, since its price falls to 447 euros using the coupon AEWS12.

This price would not be so interesting if we did not take into account that it is the most powerful version of the terminal, 8GB + 256GB, with a recommended retail price of 599.99 euros. Therefore, savings exceed 150 euros. Without a doubt, it is one of the best prices that this Xiaomi mobile has had to date. In addition, being the purchase in AliExpress Plaza, shipping is free from Spain.

Buy the Xiaomi Mi 11T 5G with more than 150 euros discount

The Xiaomi Mi 11T 5G is a strong mobile, with a thickness of 8.8 millimeters and a weight of 203 grams, although it is not heavy or uncomfortable. On the front it mounts a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with resolution Full HD +, refresh rate of 120 Hz and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. As we saw in the analysis of the Mi 11T 5G, it is a high-quality panel, especially due to the fluidity provided by the 120 Hz.

The smartphone processor is the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Ultra, which can perform any role without flinching. In this way, you can use the Mi 11T to perform advanced tasks as well, such as playing graphics-heavy games or editing photos. It has 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB of internal storage and MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 as the operating system, with next update to Android 12. Also has 5G connectivity.

If we focus on the photographic section, we find one of the jewels of the mobile: its 108 MP main camera, that does not disappoint when it comes to capturing images. This is accompanied by an 8 MP ultra-wide angle and a 5 MP telemacro sensor, while the front camera is 16 MP.

Of the highest level is also everything related to the autonomy of the Xiaomi Mi 11T 5G. First, ride a 5,000 mAh battery you will have no problem reaching the end of the day with remaining power even if you use it intensively. Second, it supports 67W fast chargeSo it only takes half an hour next to the charger to go from 0% to 100%. By the way, the fingerprint reader has it on the side.

