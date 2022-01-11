Three tips to gain weight and muscle mass in a healthy way | Health | Magazine

Keep in mind that like any training routine, the results depend on your commitment to your body.

Gaining muscle mass is one of the goals that people who start a training routine set for themselves. However, it is common to despair that you do not see immediate results.

Sometimes, people looking to gain muscle mass tend to resort to unhealthy habits to gain weight. Therefore, today we bring three tips to increase your muscle mass in a healthy way.

Be patient with the results

The changes will not be visible after the first, second or even third routine. What matters is that you are constant and stay motivated, because that is only how the results are going to show.

Prioritize the quality of your food over quantity

A healthy diet is essential to gain muscle mass. Although junk food is high in calories, it is best to focus on foods that provide nutrients, in addition to calories, for example, legumes, rice, nuts, meat, fish, avocado.

Distribute what you eat

If you are looking to gain weight, try not to focus all of your caloric intake on three meals a day. You can distribute the food mid-morning and afternoon as well. It is important that you get to feel satisfied, without skipping any meal and without overeating. Remember that you can increase the portions you consume evenly, as starting eating in large quantities can have a counterproductive effect.

Finally, keep in mind that like any training routine, the results depend on your commitment to your body. You can keep a diary of your eating habits, as well as the time you spend exercising. (F)