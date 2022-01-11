Tips for discussing sexual health with your partner

The sexual health of people is very important for physical and emotional well-being, for both men and women. But to have optimal and satisfactory sexual health, it is necessary to be self-reflective and have communication with the partner.

Although sometimes it costs, talk about sexual needs of each person is necessary to facilitate the rapprochement in the couple and, as a consequence, promote sexual satisfaction.

Experts from the Mayo Clinic explain that, on some occasions, “the body’s physical desire to have sex motivates sexual activity, leading to sexual arousal and then orgasm.”

However, while that may be true for most men, it is not always true for women, as there are different factors that help many women to feel aroused and increase the desire to have sex, as well as other factors that decrease that desire.

Thus, for many women, physical desire is not the primary motivationl to have sex, since sexual satisfaction is different for each person.

Ultimately, these professionals explain that there are many factors that influence sexual response, such as how you feel with your partner, with yourself, health, religious education or even culture.

In order to learn to talk about sexuality with the partner and express sexual desires, from the Mayo Clinic they propose different advice, the first step being the communication.

How to talk openly about sexual health

From the Mayo Clinic they make it clear: “Your partner can’t read your mind”. Therefore, sharing the thoughts and expectations that each one has about their sexual experiences, helps to achieve greater sexual enjoyment.

Thus, in order to gain communication and trust, the experts propose the following advice:

Admit the discomfort: It is important to open up and talk about the concerns, asking your partner to open up in the conversation as well.

Start talking: Talking will help increase your confidence and comfort level.

Set a time limit: don’t let it turn into a long talk. Think about how much time you want to dedicate to the topic so that it is easier for you to open up.

Talk about it regularly.

Use a book or movie: Invite your partner to read a book or watch a movie about women’s sexual health, where your questions and concerns are addressed.

What to keep in mind when talking about sexual health?

Once you have started talking about your sexual health, it is important to consider your sexual needs, always being specific.

That is why the experts from the Mayo Clinic recommend, first of all, to talk about the weather. To do this, you can ask yourself the following questions: Do you reserve enough time for sexual intimacy? How can you make sexual intimacy a priority? How can you and your partner support each other to generate time and energy for sex?

Second, it is advisable to talk about the relationship, addressing the difficulties that may be intervening in sex and defining how they can be addressed.

In addition, you should also talk about the Romance, sharing the definition for each person in the couple about romance.

Therefore, it is important to talk about pleasure and consider what gives individual and mutual enjoyment to each person in the couple, opening up to listen to the requests of the other person.

Finally, if it is the case, we must talk about the routine. Has sex gotten too routine or predictable? If so, you have to start to identify what to do to change it.

Sexual needs are different for each person and for each circumstance, since there are many factors that can affect sex drive of someone, such as stress, illness, aging or family commitments, for example.

Thus, differences in sexual desire between partners can cause feelings of isolation, frustration, rejection or resentment. Therefore, it is always important talk to the couple about your intimacy needs and differences in sexual desire.

Once communication is established and the change applied, if the problem persists, the Mayo Clinic recommends see a doctor or sex therapist to help you manage the problem and find a solution.





