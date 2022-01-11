Tips from a Japanese doctor for a long and healthy life | Health | Magazine

Taking care of our mental health throughout our lives is just as important as physical health.

There may not be a formula for eternal youth, but there are secrets to living a long, healthy life with youthful energy.

Shigeaki Hinohara, the Japanese doctor who lived to be 105, reveals in his texts the habits that he kept throughout his life to keep fit.

Practice a healthy routine. An adequate diet for the body prevents fatal diseases and provides all the necessary nutrients for the body, in addition to providing energy. In addition, Dr. Hinohara explains that physical activity is essential in the daily routine, as this prevents a sedentary lifestyle and keeps the body in shape. Avoid stress. Mental health is just as important as physical health, so worry, stress, and anguish must be taken care of. These emotions, although they are natural in human beings, lower our defenses and can lead to depression or severe illness. Walk constantly. A daily walk is part of the physical activity that our body needs. Not only because it exercises our muscles, but because it prevents diseases and complications of the elderly in the long run. Know our body. This is extremely important in order to have a long and healthy life, because by knowing our body we can identify when something goes wrong. In this way, we get medical treatment on time, if necessary. Plan life. Although we will never know for sure what the future holds, it is always good to be prepared. Setting clear objectives, short and long-term goals and establishing emergency funds are methods that will help us to be ready for any complications that may arise. Enjoy our days. Prioritizing our happiness is what is going to lead us to live a long and happy time. In old age we will remember those moments that we enjoy with our loved ones, that is why we must take advantage of each day. Have role models. We can always learn something from each other, so it is good to have models that inspire us and with whom we can share points of view.

These 7 tips from Dr. Hinohara are aimed at improving people’s quality of life, so it is a good idea to set yourself as a goal to start the year. (F)