Tom Cruise traveled to Costa Rica, as did Arón Piper and Jessica Goicoechea

American actor and film producer Tom Cruise traveled to Costa Rica in the early days of 2022, according to a publication in the local newspaper La Nación.

According to the article, Cruise went on an “incognito fishing trip” with Connor, the son in common with his ex-wife Nicole Kidman. Connor is a DJ and also likes to fish.

IG photo: theconnorcruise (Reference)



Another famous person is enjoying the natural beauties of Costa Rica, he is the German-Spanish actor Arón Piper, known for his role as Ander in the popular Netflix series Elite. The 24-year-old artist travels through Costa Rica in the company of his girlfriend, the Spanish model and influencer Jessica Goicoechea.

Some photographs of the artist and his girlfriend, before participating in a crocodile tour in Puntarenas, were the ones that gave the first news of the presence of the famous on Costa Rican soil. Meanwhile, the General Directorate of Migration and Foreigners confirmed that Piper entered our country on January 5, 2022 and that until this Monday, January 10, she has not left Costa Rica.

Photos of celebrities were published on the Facebook profile of the Cocodrile Tour travel agency, moments prior to making their adventure through the waters of the Tárcoles River.

So far, Piper has not published on his social networks any indication that he is in the country, but his girlfriend has made some winks to the beauties he has seen in the country. The influencer, who has more than half a million followers, has shared several stories on her Instagram account, where you can see some delicious fruits that could well be from somewhere in Orotina, as well as from a boat trip.

Piper and Goicoechea join the list of stars who chose Costa Rica as their vacation destination in 2022. Recently, it was learned of the trips to Costa Rica by Tom Cruise, Angelina Jolie and their family and Paulina Rubio.

Young and famous couple

Piper, in addition to being an actor, is also a model and a singer, so his popularity in Europe is high. However, it was until 2018, when he achieved a role in the Elite series, that he achieved greater fame. In addition, with his participation in films such as 15 years and one day, La corona divided, Los Rodríguez y el más beyond and Once upon a time in Euskadi, his young career has already reaped some important fruits on the big screen.

On television, Piper appeared in Spanish productions such as Medical Center and Right to Dream, on the prestigious TVE network. With Netflix he filmed Elite from 2018 to 2021 and also Elite short stories: Omar, Ander, Alexis.

In Jessica’s case, she is one of the most important influencers in her country and it is said that everything she touches makes it gold. The 25-year-old businesswoman is also a fashion designer and has worked as a model for brands such as Calvin Klein, Victoria’s Secret, Bershka, Calzedonia, Refresh, Puma and Rimmel London.

It was at the end of the year 2021 when the couple gave the first signs of their romance. Spanish media were behind the confirmation of the courtship for a long time since there were rumors that the celebrities were together, but they had not made it public until Jessica published a photograph of her with her crush on Instagram.