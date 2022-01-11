Two brother peoples, two revolutions ›World› Granma

Although there were military honors, protocol, as corresponds to the hierarchy of the visit and the occasion, the presence in Nicaragua of the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, to attend Upon the inauguration of the re-elected President Commander Daniel Ortega, he surpassed all formality with the historic brotherhood of the peoples that both represent.

If, upon arriving yesterday, Díaz-Canel dedicated “a hug to Nicaragua,” and called it a sister land, a friendly country, a people we know, and declared himself happy to return there, in the Plaza de la Revolución Sandinista that hug took shape in the meeting of both leaders, a gesture-symbol that those present at the swearing-in ceremony applauded.

During the day, the proximity of Cuba and Nicaragua had had other moments of confirmation, when the Antillean Head of State spoke with Cubans residing in the Central American country – whom he assured that “they are part of the Homeland” -, and when he received a representation of friends of solidarity in that nation.

Common in the concept of Homeland and in its uncompromising defense, in fidelity to its revolutions and in heroic resistance to the same enemies, both countries have, in their principles, the primary reasons for their brotherhood.