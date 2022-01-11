Two Los Angeles police officers fired for ignoring a robbery to play Pokemon Go

According to court documents, officers were on the hunt for a Snorlax and ignored a call about the robbery at a store in Los Angeles.

Two Los Angeles police officers were fired for ignoring a robbery call to try to catch a character in a Pokémon Go game.

To Louis Lozano and Eric Mitchell they were asked to respond to an ongoing robbery with “multiple suspects” at a Macy’s in southwest Los Angeles, but they did not respond to radio calls.

An investigation revealed that Lozano and Mitchell heard the call but opted for ignoring her in favor of chasing down a nearby Snorlax, a Pokémon character.

A video system in the couple’s car revealed that Mitchell managed to capture the Snorlax before the pair headed to a location where the Togetic Pokémon had been seen.. On arrival, both Lozano and Mitchell managed to capture the Togetic.

The incident occurred in April 2017, but an appeals court released the details on Friday. Vice reported the case for the first time. Lozano and Mitchell were fired after an investigation, but they appealed. The court confirmed his dismissal.

Pokemon Go is a game for smart phones that allows you to hunt pokemon in the real world

Lozano and Mitchell’s car footage captured the couple arguing about Pokémon Go, an augmented reality mobile game where users travel to different places.

According to court documents, minutes after officers were asked to respond to the Macy’s robbery, “Officer Mitchell alerted Lozano that Snorlax ‘had just turned up’ in ’46 and Leimert. ‘

The court reported: “After Mitchell apparently caught the Snorlax, exclaiming, ‘Got them,’ the petitioners agreed to ‘go get the Togetic,’ and left.”

When his car stopped again, the digital video system in the vehicle recorded Mitchell saying: “Do not run away. Do not run away”, while Lozano described how He “buried it and gave an ultra-ball” to Togetic before announcing, “Got it”.

The court document reads how Mitchell claimed that he was “’still trying to catch him,’ ‘adding: ‘Shit, man. This thing is taking the shit out of me. ‘ Eventually Mitchell exclaimed, “Holy shit,” apparently in reference to the Togetic’s capture.

Pokemon are a kind of fantasy creatures created in Japan whose games, series and movies cause fascination around the world

The video system recorded Mitchell adding: “The boys are going to be so jealous. “

The officers argued that the recording should not have been used in their disciplinary proceedings and said they had been denied the protection of the Law on Procedural Rights of Public Safety Officers. The court disagreed.

Bulbapedia.net, a community-based Pokémon encyclopedia, describes Snorlax as a “Huge, bipedal, dark greenish-blue Pokémon with a cream-colored face, belly, and feet.”

Togetic, says Bulbapedia, is a small flying Pokémon that can “feel the goodness in other people”.

