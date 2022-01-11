Two teenagers charged with pretending to be COVID pollsters and attacking Brooklyn owner – Telemundo New York (47)

Two teens are facing charges after allegedly pretending to be COVID-19 pollsters before attacking a Brooklyn homeowner in late December.

Chris Dimopoulous, 19, and Ares Economopoulos, 18, were charged with theft and possession of stolen property in the Dec. 28 Coney Island incident.

New York City Police said one of the men knocked on the 28-year-old victim’s door, posing as maintenance workers conducting a coronavirus survey.

When the owner opened the door, two other suspects broke in and began beating the victim. One of the three suspected robbers pulled out a knife, police said, and cut off the victim’s hands before taking the cell phone from him.

It is unclear if the alleged attackers knew the victim or if they took anything else. The victim was taken to the Maimonides Hospital where he was treated for cuts to his hands.

It was unclear whether Dimopoulous or Economopoulos, both from Manhattan, had attorneys. It was also unclear whether police had identified the third man believed to be part of the attack.