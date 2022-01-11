Uber and Visa award $ 10,000 grants to NY and NJ restaurant – Telemundo New York (47)

Restaurants in New Jersey and New York that have been active on Uber Eats can earn a $ 10,000 grant from the Grants for Growth program announced Monday morning by Uber and Visa.

The program will provide $ 1 million in grants (that’s 100 grants of $ 10,000) to small businesses in 10 cities across the country that are currently active on Uber Eats.

It’s unclear how many restaurants in each of the 10 cities will receive grants – an Uber Eats spokesperson said it won’t necessarily be a uniform amount per city and that the New York City area, with a larger number of establishments, could get more than other areas.

Applications will be available here January 17-24.

The program will be run by Local Initiatives Support Corp. Officials from Uber and Visa said it will focus on restaurant recovery and entrepreneurship, and that the program was created to support merchants when they need it most.

Program officials explained that grant recipients will be selected by LISC, using criteria to give preference to veterans, minorities, women, and LGBTQIA + business owners.

Grants can be used for immediate needs, such as payroll, paying vendor debt, upgrading payment technology infrastructure, and other immediate operational costs. In addition to financial support, selected merchants will receive an Uber Eats app placement and disaster recovery and resilience guides from Uber and LISC.

Sarfraz Maredia, Uber’s vice president of US and Canadian delivery, said the program is an effort to help an industry that has been hit hard by the pandemic.

“We know that this year has been difficult for many and that independently owned companies continue to face significant business challenges,” he said in a statement.

“From natural disasters to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Uber and Visa are committed to supporting SMEs, especially during unexpected events, when they need us most,” he added.

Restaurants in the following 10 areas benefit: Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, Miami, the New York / New Jersey metropolitan area, the Philadelphia area, San Francisco / Bay Area and Washington, DC